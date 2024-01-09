Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Rhinophyma Treatment with Laser Introduced by Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center are pleased to announce the introduction of an innovative CO2 laser treatment for rhinophyma, a significant addition to their expansive array of dermatological services. This state-of-the-art therapy specifically targets and treats rhinophyma, a condition characterized by a red, swollen, and bulbous nose, often associated with advanced rosacea.

Rhinophyma is not only a physical ailment but can also deeply affect an individual's self-esteem and social interactions. Understanding the impact of this condition, Dr. Bajoghli and his team are dedicated to offering cutting-edge treatments to their patients, ensuring they receive the highest level of care and results.

The new Fractional CO2 Resurfacing Laser treatment for rhinophyma employs advanced laser technology to precisely remove excess tissue and reshape the nose, significantly improving its appearance. This minimally invasive procedure is performed with utmost precision, ensuring that the surrounding skin is not harmed. The treatment typically requires minimal downtime, allowing patients to quickly resume their daily activities. Most patients observe noticeable improvements after just one session, with further enhancements achievable through follow-up treatments as recommended by Dr. Bajoghli.

"We are excited to bring this advanced CO2 laser treatment to our patients suffering from rhinophyma. This technology represents a leap forward in dermatological care, offering a new hope for individuals looking to address this challenging condition," said Dr. Amir Bajoghli. "Our commitment to adopting the latest advancements in dermatology empowers us to provide superior care and transformative results for our patients."

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been active in the field of dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, laser and cosmetic services for over twenty years. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University School of Medicine.

About Skin & Laser Dermatology Center

Skin & Laser Dermatology Center is a premier medical and cosmetic dermatology practice with locations in McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia. Led by Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the center offers a comprehensive range of services, including treatments for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea, as well as cosmetic procedures for brown spots, wrinkles, and facial rejuvenation. The practice is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, utilizing the latest technologies and techniques in the field of dermatology.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli can be reached at either of his Virginia offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100 and Suite 230

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140

