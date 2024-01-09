M & S Media Inc.: Introducing the BeOnAir Podcast Network: Where Talent Takes Flight and Creativity Flourishes

We're excited to announce our groundbreaking collaboration between the BeOnAir Network of Media Schools and the First Class Broadcasting Corporation. Together, we've created a platform that will showcase the captivating content of our talented alumni and aspiring podcast creators.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / At the BeOnAir Network, we believe in the power of podcasts to captivate and inspire. Our goal is to provide a collaborative and creative space for our alumni podcasters to shine, reaching new levels of visibility and prominence. Being a member of our podcasting network offers access to shared resources, opportunities to showcase skills, and the networking and promotional power of the BeOnAir Network to reach a wider audience and enhance exposure. The platform will also provide BeOnAir media students with opportunities for collaborations and internships.

With the BeOnAir Podcast Network, we're committed to offering a cost-effective solution for our alumni to enhance their podcast brands. Our partnership with First Class Broadcasting allows us to take this network to a whole new level. "As an alumnus, I'm proud to partner with Ohio Media School on the creation of the BeOnAir Podcast Network. Through our working relationship, OMS and FCB are providing a unique opportunity to creators that will help give them a leg up in this diverse and competitive market." - Darvio Morrow, CEO of The First Class Broadcasting Corporation

"I'm almost jealous of this opportunity … Take it from somebody who has built a network from the ground up, I wish I had this opportunity when I started as this would have made things a great deal easier."

The BeOnAir Podcast Network fosters creativity, fuels collaboration, and strives for podcasting excellence. With our extensive cross-promotional opportunities, the BeOnAir brand hopes to redefine the world of podcasts and provide opportunities for our alumni and our network to gain a competitive edge in the crowded podcasting world.

Podcast Host Tonia Tyler, from "Coffee with T" Podcast which features 20-minute conversational interviews on various topics ranging from personal growth to business strategies and more, shared why she chose to join: "This was an opportunity to connect and collaborate with other podcasters in this great space of like-minded podcasters. Also, if you're looking to build your podcast, your visibility is your strength, and the value I saw with the BeOnAir Podcast Network in terms of co-branding, collaboration and marketing immediately drew me in."

On the BeOnAir Podcast Network, there's something for everyone. Whether you're a pop-culture enthusiast, a politics junkie, or in search of a good laugh, we've got you covered. We're thrilled to invite alumni of BeOnAir Network of Media Schools and podcast enthusiasts from all walks of life to join us on this exciting adventure.

Get ready to grab your headphones, sit back, and join us on this journey to explore the vast world of podcasting. The BeOnAir Podcast Network is where talent takes flight and creativity flourishes. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity.

Contact Information

John Girard

National Director of Marketing and Brand Management for the Beonair Network of Media Schools

jgirard@beonair.com

5189561385

SOURCE: BeOnAir Network of Media Schools

View the original press release on newswire.com.