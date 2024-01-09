Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Board of Directors has approved a grant of stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of up to 8,400,000 common shares pursuant to its stock option plan ("Options"). The Options have an exercise price of $0.01 per common share and will vest one third on each of the grant, first anniversary and second anniversary dates. The Options will expire in three years if not exercised.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate® solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices. Our award-winning technologies offer practical tools trusted by local and international agri-food organizations.

