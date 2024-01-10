Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
WKN: 885166 | ISIN: USY384721251
10.01.2024 | 02:30
Hyundai Motor Group: Hyundai Motor Exhibition at CES 2024 Envisions Transition to Hydrogen Energy and Software-Defined Mobility Solutions

  • Exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall displays its vision for a hydrogen-powered, software-driven transformation and Group-wide technologies
  • Hyundai Motor Group announces fuel cell system brand HTWO's expansion into hydrogen value chain business brand
  • Reveals software-defined vehicle (SDV) technologies under development to lead to a 'Software-defined Everything' (SDx) ecosystem beyond mobility
  • Presents future mobilities (e.g., DICE, SPACE, CITY POD) based on human-centered vision, implemented through hydrogen energy and software technologies

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company is showcasing future technologies from across Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12.

Hyundai Motor Exhibition at CES 2024 Envisions Transition to Hydrogen Energy and Software-Defined Mobility Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor's exhibition at this year's CES showcases exhibits demonstrating hydrogen and 'software-defined vehicle' (SDV) and artificial intelligence (AI)-related technologies that aim to realize a safe and free future for society.

Transition to a hydrogen society: 'Hydrogen can be used by anyone, anywhere'

At the CES 2024, Hyundai Motor announced that it would expand HTWO, its existing fuel cell brand, into the Group's hydrogen value chain business brand, and announced a 'HTWO Grid' solution that will accelerate the transition to a hydrogen society.

Fostering a paradigm shift with the expansion from SDV to SDx ('Software-defined Everything')

At CES 2024, Hyundai Motor showcases exhibits and videos introducing core 'software-defined vehicle' (SDV) technologies under development by the Group's global software center, 42dot, emphasizing the importance of software (SW) and AI in becoming a smart mobility solutions provider.

Hyundai Motor aims to redefine everything from vehicles to all surrounding environments with SW and AI, promoting the expansion from SDV to SDx ('Software-defined Everything'). Its CES exhibit highlights the Group's current practical software-defined mobility services alongside technologies fostering the extension of SDx.

DICE?SPACE?CITY POD: Experience future mobility realizing the human-centered vision

DICE (Digital Curated Experience) infused with AI is a personal mobility platform that provides curated services through software technology customized to individuals.

While DICE is about personalized digital experiences during transportation, SPACE (Spatial Curated Experience) is about providing customized spatial experiences by incorporating individual lifestyles into the mobility space to embrace users across a wide spectrum of needs, along with free mobility.

Also on display is CITY POD, an unmanned large-scale mobility system that surpasses the limits of the existing logistics systems based on software.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314986/MK01.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314985/Press_Release__Hyundai_Motor_Exhibition_at_CES_2024_Envisions_Transition_to_Hydrogen_Energy_and_Soft.pdf?p=original

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-exhibition-at-ces-2024-envisions-transition-to-hydrogen-energy-and-software-defined-mobility-solutions-302030623.html

