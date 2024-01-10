Xiao-I Corporation: Xiao-I and eRoad Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Commercialization Through Xiao-I's Hua Zang Ecosystem

SHANGHAI / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Shanghai eRoad Software Co., Ltd. ("eRoad"), reinforcing its collaboration in the domain of Large Language Models ("LLMs") ("the Partnership").

The Partnership aims to expedite the implementation of human resources ("HR") combined with LLMs, utilizing Xiao-I's Hua Zang Ecosystem. The primary objective of this collaboration is to develop commercially viable products with a specific focus on AI-driven HR models.

Xiao-I acknowledges the significance of collaborating with industry experts. In this case, eRoad brings valuable expertise in delivering comprehensive HR digital systems and services for medium and large enterprises. With a track record of enhancing digital efficiency for nearly a thousand global enterprises, eRoad caters to over 4 million users, offering an improved and professional digital work experience.

As a significant partner in Xiao-I's Hua Zang Ecosystem, eRoad works closely with Xiao-I to co-create innovative solutions within the vertical of "The Social Insurance Law of the People's Republic of China." This collaboration aims to streamline the collection, organization, and interpretation of the social insurance law. On October 26, 2023, the Partnership officially revealed the fruitful outcomes of combining "LLMs + HR," establishing a solid foundation for the extensive cooperation between Xiao-I and eRoad.

"eRoad has accumulated profound experience in digitizing HR, and Xiao-I has over two decades of experience in cognitive intelligence technology and the AI industry. We look forward to making our LLM a powerful engine for digital transformation through our ongoing collaboration," said Xiao-I's spokesperson, Chen Cheng.

Based on the foundation of Xiao-I's Hua Zang Universal LLM, the partners strive to collaboratively create an "LLMs + HR" that can dynamically update and encompass HR policies across the nation. The goal of this endeavor is to offer a unified and authoritative "Generative HR AI LLM Commercial Product" that caters to the needs of government entities and businesses at various levels.

In addition, the collaboration will encompass the development of a range of products, including the "Enterprise HR Intelligent Knowledge Management Platform" and the "Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Employee AI Assistant Platform." These platforms will leverage LLMs and generative AI, offering a no-code, visual, and low-threshold approach. They will provide efficient HR management for professionals and empower employees through intelligent assistant capabilities.

Moreover, both companies will co-create specialized smart service robots for medium and large enterprises. These robots will leverage Xiao-I's existing intelligent robot, knowledge base, and online systems, resulting in a diverse product line that complements the strengths of both companies. The Partnership aims to create innovative products and drive impactful commercialization strategies for enterprises globally.

For businesses looking to harness the power of advanced AI solutions, Xiao-I believes that the "Xiao-I Hua Zang Universal LLM Ecosystem" offers a good opportunity to create customized, scalable solutions tailored to specific business needs. To learn more about the Ecosystem and explore its potential applications, please visit www.xiaoi.com.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

