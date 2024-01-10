Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has leased 18,000 sqm to FIEGE, a leading provider of logistics and transport services in Europe, at a new 71,000 sqm industrial and logistics building which is currently under development at CTPark Žatec in the Czech Republic.

This will be FIEGE's third location with CTP, following existing leases in Poland and the Czech Republic, and brings their total occupation across CTParks to 59,000 sqm. From April 2024, the new regional distribution centre at CTPark Žatec will be used to store tyres from Nexen Tire Europe and supply them to automotive manufacturing plants across Europe. The warehouse had to be specially adapted for the storage of tyres in transport cages, which was handled flexibly by CTP. FIEGE will provide complete logistics services at CTPark Žatec for Nexen Tire Europe, which has its European production plant close by.

This new agreement is driven by the current 'nearshoring' trend, which is seeing many companies bring production closer to their customers and increase their European production capacity, and the resultant growth in the supply chain. That is why FIEGE has extended its cooperation with South Korean tyre manufacturer Nexen Tire Europe and will transport tyres from CTPark Žatec to the production plants of European car manufacturers such as Volkswagen, BMW, Audi and Škoda.

"This project in CTPark Žatec is a key step in our strategy to strengthen our logistics operations in Europe and is a direct response to the growing trend of nearshoring, where companies are bringing production closer to their main markets. The cooperation with CTP and the use of cutting-edge technologies in our new distribution centre will enable us to provide highly efficient and sustainable logistics services. We are proud that this move not only increases value for our clients and partners, but also actively contributes to the development of the region and supports the local economy," explained David Peterka, Head of Business Development at FIEGE.

"The cooperation with FIEGE in CTPark Žatec is already our second common project in the Czech Republic and the third in Europe, because FIEGE is also in our premises in Poland. These repeated partnerships prove how effectively we can grow and develop together with our clients. Our mutual understanding and responsiveness to FIEGE's specific needs allows us to provide services that support their expansion while strengthening our position in the market," said Jakub Kodr, Head of Business Development at CTP Czech Republic

In the new distribution centre, FIEGE will store tyres in transport cages rather than in conventional racking. CTP's experience and flexibility ensured the necessary adjustments to the project, given the strict fire and safety requirements that this type of storage requires. The fire sections were adjusted and better sprinkler heads (K360) installed. Both CTP and Fiege, which has committed to sustainable logistics in its strategy, are committed to a high level of sustainability and energy efficiency and so the warehouse is being built to target a BREEAM 'Excellent' New Construction sustainability certification.

"The cooperation between FIEGE and CTP is an example of effective connection between logistics needs and industrial capabilities, which are the result of careful planning and strategic industrial advisory from Knight Frank. Our role was to create a bridge between FIEGE's specific needs for Nexen Tire Europe and a unique warehousing solution from the developer CTP, situated directly at Nexen production factory. I am sincerely delighted with another closed transaction with FIEGE who continues to strengthen their position on the Czech market," added Markéta Vrbasová, Director of Industrial Leasing at Knight Frank Czech Republic, who secured the extension of this partnership.

CTPark Žatec is located in a proven industrial zone approximately 30 km from the German border on the D8 motorway and close to the D7 motorway connecting Prague with Chomutov. The park is located between three districts with approximately 300,000 inhabitants within a 30 km radius, with the advantage of quality infrastructure and business incentives supported by the state. CTPark Žatec offers buildings for manufacturing, logistics, R&D and back-office. In addition to the ZA4 building currently under construction, which has 53,000 sqm of space left available, the park offers Shell Core ready-made space in two other buildings of 4,000 and 9,000 sqm, which can be customised within six months of signing the contract.

ABOUT CTP

CTP is the largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in terms of gross leasable area, with 11.2 million sq m. GLA in 10 countries (as of 30 September 2023). The company certifies all new buildings under BREEAM at 'very good' or above and has achieved a negligible-risk ESG rating from Sustainalytics, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit: www.ctp.eu.

About FIEGE

Based in Greven, Westphalia, the FIEGE Group is a leading European logistics company specialising in efficient supply chain solutions. With 15,000 employees in 150 locations, the company operates internationally, from its core markets in Europe to India and China. It develops integrated customer solutions for e-commerce, transportation, ocean and air freight, customs clearance, warehousing, parcel delivery and property management, and offers a wide range of services from consulting to supply chain concept implementation. FIEGE is considered a pioneer in contract logistics and since its inception has evolved from a transportation company to a full-service logistics provider with a global footprint. It is an organisation that is aware of its tradition but has never stopped reinventing itself to stay on top of technological developments in the age of digitalisation and automation.

FIEGE, CZECH REPUBLIC

The family-owned German company has been active on the Czech market since 1994.

It currently employs around 400 people in three locations.

In 2024, it will expand its portfolio of logistics halls with a fourth branch in CTPark Žatec.

About Knight Frank

Knight Frank Rutley was founded in England in 1896 as a valuation and auction company. Today, Knight Frank is considered a strong player in the field of commercial and residential property consultants. The global network includes 488 offices in 57 countries across 6 continents and more than 20,000 professionals.

In its more than 30 years in the country, Knight Frank has become one of the leading companies in the fields of real estate consultancy, property management, office leasing, asset valuation, market research and international investment. It also focuses on industrial and residential real estate. It provides comprehensive advice to property owners, investors, developers and corporate occupiers.

