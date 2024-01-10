Imraan Soomra, who joined AAFC in January 2022 as COO, has been appointed as the CEO of EASE Holdings BV

Under EASE Holdings BV AAFC has grouped all its equipment-as-a-service offerings

African Asset Finance Company (AAFC), a provider of cost-effective access to cutting-edge equipment in emerging and frontier markets through leasing, asset finance, and Equipment-as-a-Service (EASE), announces the appointment of Imraan Soomra as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Board Member of EASE Holdings BV.

Soomra joined AAFC as Chief Operations Officer (COO) in January 2022. He has successfully managed the growth of the EASE Healthcare program in Ghana, Nigeria and, more recently, Southern Africa, and laid the foundation for further expansion in other countries of both the EASE Healthcare and similar programs for other sectors. These early successes have led AAFC to group all EASE activities and programs under EASE Holdings BV.

Soomra is a seasoned leader, bringing over 30 years of executive expertise, contributing significant global business insight and local market proficiency to the team. With prior roles in healthcare, media, and industrial sectors, Soomra previously served as the CEO of Africa's largest fishing company, operating in South Africa, Namibia, and the United States. Soomra, a chartered accountant, started his career at Deloitte and holds an honours degree in commerce, along with additional leadership qualifications obtained from Harvard Business School.

Imraan added, "I feel privileged to be offered the opportunity to spearhead this business which forms an integral part of the AAFC portfolio. We have a young, dynamic and highly motivated team and I am excited to be working with them to grow our footprint and create meaningful, positive impact for all our stakeholders.

Frans Van Schaik, CEO of AAFC and chair of the EASE Holdings Board, said that Imraan was the logical choice, "Since Imraan joined AAFC, he adeptly led a diverse team across several markets in Africa and implemented essential processes for scaling the business, proving he possesses the skills to take on this role. The AAFC board has full confidence Imraan can take EASE to new heights". He added: "We are delighted to appoint Imraan as CEO of EASE Holdings; his track record and his background uniquely positions him to usher EASE into an era of rapid growth."

About EASE

Equipment-as-a-Service (EASE) provides organisations with cost-effective access to state-of-the-art equipment on terms that match their circumstances and business needs. Through its unique pay-per-use model, EASEenables customers to obtain equipment without having to tap into equity or credit, allowing organisations to access the equipment that is critical to the quality of their service and the growth of their activities. EASEis powered by AAFC.

To find out more about EASE visit https://www.easeglobal.com.

Contacts:

Cydney Bell cydney@easeglobal.com