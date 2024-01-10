Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 | Ticker-Symbol: FKV1
Frankfurt
10.01.24
08:05 Uhr
0,148 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.01.2024 | 08:06
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Deputy Chairman

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Deputy Chairman

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

10 January 2024

2011 Jan 28 CGNR Logo

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Sherman as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman with immediate effect.

John Sherman has over 25 years of public markets investment experience as an equity analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities in New York ('94-'98) and T Rowe Price Group in both London ('01-'18) and Baltimore ('99-'00 & '18-'23), covering diverse businesses and sectors in Europe, North America and Asia. His most recent assignments at T Rowe Price included generalist coverage of Canadian companies, sector coverage of the European chemical industry and membership on the firm's proxy voting policy committee. John graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service with an honours bachelor's degree in international economics. He earned his MBA degree from Stanford University.

In accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, John Carl Axel Sherman is aged 51 and has not held any directorships or partnerships positions during the previous 5 years. John Sherman's spouse, Sorca Conroy, holds an interest in 937,139 ordinary shares in the Company, which represents 1.96 per cent of the voting rights in the Company. Mr Sherman will be a Non-Independent Director for the purposes of the QCA Corporate Governance Code by virtue of Professor Richard Conroy (Chairman of Conroy) being his father-in-law.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, commented:

"I am delighted that John Sherman, with his depth of experience as an equity analyst with J P Morgan Securities and T Rowe Price, has agreed to become Deputy Chairman. I look forward to his playing a significant role in the future of Company as it builds on its successful achievements to date."

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

Tel: +353-1-479-6180

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

Peterhouse Capital (Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

Lothbury Financial Services

Tel: +44-20-7469-0930

Tel: +44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications

Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com



3906558_0.jpeg
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.