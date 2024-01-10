DJ Fix Price Group PLC announces receipt of permission from government commission to pay out dividends

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC announces receipt of permission from government commission to pay out dividends 10-Jan-2024 / 09:50 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fix Price GROUP PLC announces receipt of permission from Government Commission to pay out dividends 10 January 2024, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces that its Russian subsidiary, Best Price Ltd, has received permission from the Subcommittee of the Government Commission for the Control of Foreign Investment in the Russian Federation ("the Subcommittee") to pay dividends to the Company in the amount of RUB 9.8 billion (including all the applicable taxes) for the year 2022. The above-mentioned permission contains a number of conditions and requirements, including, but not limited to, the achievement of key performance indicators ("KPIs") set by the Subcommittee. Fix Price is exploring possible options for paying out dividends to its shareholders, given the current regulatory environment, and is making the necessary efforts to meet the established KPIs and other requirements of the Subcommittee. The exact procedure for, and timing of, a potential payout will be announced at a later date. Fix Price has repeatedly stated its intention to follow its previously approved dividend policy and will inform the market about any decisions taken on the dividend payment. About FIX PRICE Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low fixed price points. As of 31 December 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,414 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 December 2023, the Company was operating 13 DCs covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Contacts Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.ru

