Mittwoch, 10.01.2024
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
10.01.2024 | 08:22
192 Leser
Fix Price Group PLC announces receipt of permission from government commission to pay out dividends

Fix Price Group PLC announces receipt of permission from government commission to pay out dividends 
10-Jan-2024 / 09:50 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fix Price GROUP PLC announces receipt of permission from Government Commission to pay out dividends 
 10 January 2024, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" 
or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces that 
its Russian subsidiary, Best Price Ltd, has received permission from the Subcommittee of the Government Commission for 
the Control of Foreign Investment in the Russian Federation ("the Subcommittee") to pay dividends to the Company in the 
amount of RUB 9.8 billion (including all the applicable taxes) for the year 2022. 
The above-mentioned permission contains a number of conditions and requirements, including, but not limited to, the 
achievement of key performance indicators ("KPIs") set by the Subcommittee. 
Fix Price is exploring possible options for paying out dividends to its shareholders, given the current regulatory 
environment, and is making the necessary efforts to meet the established KPIs and other requirements of the 
Subcommittee. The exact procedure for, and timing of, a potential payout will be announced at a later date. 
Fix Price has repeatedly stated its intention to follow its previously approved dividend policy and will inform the 
market about any decisions taken on the dividend payment. 
 
About FIX PRICE 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and 
constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low 
fixed price points. 
As of 31 December 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,414 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking 
approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells 
products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 December 2023, the Company was operating 13 
DCs covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. 
In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
             Fix Price Investor Relations           Fix Price Media Relations 
Contacts         Elena Mironova                  Ekaterina Goncharova 
             ir@fix-price.com                 pr@fix-price.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  296452 
EQS News ID:  1811465 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1811465&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2024 01:50 ET (06:50 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
