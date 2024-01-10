Hartford, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - High school seniors, vocational students, college students, and graduate students are being encouraged to apply for Freed Marcroft Divorce & Family Law's 2023 'Play All In' scholarship.





Freed Marcroft Divorce & Family Law

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/189487_5ff964b28487db27_001full.jpg

With under one month left until applications close, the team at Freed Marcroft Divorce & Family Law is excited to see what students come up with in their 750 to 1000-word essay about a time in their life they decided to change their situation after something wasn't moving in a direction they wanted.

According to divorce and family lawyer Meghan Freed, Freed Marcroft Divorce & Family Law decided to offer the scholarship when they realized they could use their everyday work as inspiration. They witness firsthand how someone's outlook makes a difference and say everyone in a divorce or family law matter faces challenges.

"It's how they choose to react to those challenges that makes all the difference. Divorce can either be a tragedy or a transformation," Meghan said.

The Play All In Scholarship is a chance for younger members of society to show what they've learned in life so far. In 750-1000 words, they can explain the factors that led to their decision, the obstacles they faced, and the lessons they learned. They are also instructed to explain whether this statement is true and why: 'We believe that we can either decide how we want to live or let life happen to us.'

Applications close on December 21, 2023 and the most deserving candidate will be awarded a monetary prize. Eligibility criteria apply:

A legal resident of the United States, residing in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia, enrolled in a 2-4-year post-secondary institution in the spring of 2024

A high school senior, vocational student, college student, or graduate student

Minimum GPA of 3.0 or higher

In strong academic standing

Candidates must also submit a professional resume with their professional and academic experience. They will need to submit a transcript from their current school, or high school students can submit proof of acceptance to a university or college.

Interested applicants can email the complete application, including transcripts, resume, and essay, to info@freedmarcroft.com by December 31, 2023, with the subject line: Freed Marcroft - 2023 Play All In Scholarship Application. For more information about the 2023 Play All In scholarship, including full eligibility criteria, please visit: https://freedmarcroft.com/2023-play-all-in-scholarship/.

About Freed Marcroft Divorce & Family Law

Freed Marcroft Divorce & Family Law is an expert divorce and family law firm in the heart of Connecticut, with offices in Hartford and Cheshire. The company believes that divorce is transformative, and their goal is to support people in making brave decisions that enable them to live life the way they choose.

The expert team at Freed Marcroft Divorce & Family Law strives to deliver a better divorce process, aligning with the client's vision for their future and individual goals.

ENDS

Contact: Meghan Freed

Phone: (860) 530-4313

Email: meghan@freedmarcroft.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189487

SOURCE: PRNews OU