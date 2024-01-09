Cohen & Steers, Inc.: Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $83.1 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $4.4 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2023 . The increase was due to net inflows of $61 million and market appreciation of $4.8 billion, partially offset by distributions of $408 million .
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
11/30/2023
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
12/31/2023
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$18,853
$157
$1,254
-
$20,264
Japan Subadvisory
8,548
(160)
702
(64)
9,026
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,314
28
396
-
5,738
Total Institutional Accounts
32,715
25
2,352
(64)
35,028
Open-end Funds
35,312
36
1,977
(293)
37,032
Closed-end Funds
10,701
-
426
(51)
11,076
Total AUM
$78,728
$61
$4,755
($408)
$83,136
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore .
