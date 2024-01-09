Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
WKN: A0B7TN | ISIN: US19247A1007 | Ticker-Symbol: FG9
09.01.2024
Cohen & Steers, Inc.: Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $83.1 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $4.4 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2023 . The increase was due to net inflows of $61 million and market appreciation of $4.8 billion, partially offset by distributions of $408 million .

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)







($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

11/30/2023

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

12/31/2023

Institutional Accounts:






Advisory

$18,853

$157

$1,254

-

$20,264

Japan Subadvisory

8,548

(160)

702

(64)

9,026

Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,314

28

396

-

5,738

Total Institutional Accounts

32,715

25

2,352

(64)

35,028

Open-end Funds

35,312

36

1,977

(293)

37,032

Closed-end Funds

10,701

-

426

(51)

11,076

Total AUM

$78,728

$61

$4,755

($408)

$83,136

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore .

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

