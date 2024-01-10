Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
10.01.2024 | 01:00
OceanaGold Corporation: OceanaGold Appoints Chief Technical and Projects Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bhuvanesh Malhotra as Chief Technical and Projects Officer, effective January 22, 2024 .

Gerard Bond, President and Chief Executive Officer of OceanaGold, said "I am delighted to welcome Bhuvanesh to our Executive Leadership Team. Following an extensive search, we are pleased to have attracted such a strong and accomplished technical leader to drive value in our projects and studies function during an exciting growth phase for OceanaGold."

Mr. Malhotra has over 25 years of experience in operational and technical roles across multiple commodities and mining methods, driving safety performance, operational excellence, and sustainable transformational change.

Most recently, Mr. Malhotra was Technical Director (Copper and Simandou) for Rio Tinto, based in Brisbane Australia, where he was accountable for championing technical and operational excellence to maximize asset performance, including business evaluation of sustaining and growth options across the value chain (open pit, underground mining operations, processing, smelting, refining, and asset management) driving long term strategic goals. This role included management of a global portfolio of assets in North America, Mongolia, South America, Australia and West Africa . Prior to that, he held various operational and technical roles at Rio Tinto, including General Manager, Technical Services and General Manager Operations for the West Angelas and Robe Valley operations for Rio Tinto Iron Ore.

Mr. Malholtra holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering from Nagpur University, India .

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America ; Didipio Mine in the Philippines ; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand .

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

© 2024 PR Newswire
