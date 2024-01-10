Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Agility receives order from REV LNG for Mobile Pipeline® TITAN products to meet growing demand for RNG

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, has received a new order for TITAN Mobile Pipeline® modules from REV LNG, a leading full-service mobile energy supply and project development company. The modules will be used to transport and deliver renewable natural gas (RNG) to its customers within the US.

This order represents an estimated value of USD 19 million (approx. NOK 197 million).

"Our customers are continuing to diversify their energy portfolios and are embracing RNG as the key solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," says David Kailbourne, President and CEO of REV LNG. "The reliability of Hexagon Agility's Mobile Pipeline products is excellent and allows us to meet our customers' demand."

Driving energy transformation

In every industry, whether it is compressed natural gas (CNG) or RNG, there is a strong desire among customers to transport larger quantities of gas with efficiency and safety in mind. For more than ten years, Hexagon Agility's TITAN modules have provided customers with simple, safe and reliable equipment to transport large volumes of CNG, environmentally friendly RNG, and other compressed gases.

"Hexagon decided more that fifteen years ago to pursue game changing composite cylinder technology and modules to dramatically increase the volume of compressed gases that could be transported," says Mark Babcock, Sr. Director of Business Development, Mobile Pipeline at Hexagon Agility. "Our TITAN product enables customers like REV LNG to efficiently transport and deliver large volumes of RNG. We look forward to continuing our ongoing partnership with REV LNG to achieve our vision of 'clean air everywhere'."

Timing

Deliveries of the Titan®53 modules are scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2024.

For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About REV LNG

REV LNG is a full-service supplier of liquid natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) specializing in development, production, supply, transportation, and distribution solutions. As an integrated solutions provider, REV has partnered with industry leading companies and led the development of award-winning projects. Learn more at www.revlng.com.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas storage and distribution systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

