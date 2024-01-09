Battalion Oil Corporation Receives Notice of Non-Compliance From NYSE American

Houston, Texas, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, "Battalion" or the "Company") today announced that on January 5, 2024 it received official notice on behalf of the NYSE American LLC indicating that, because the Company did not hold an annual meeting of stockholders during its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the Company is not in compliance with its continued listing standards set forth in Section 704 of the NYSE American Company Guide.

The Company expect to regain compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing standards once the 2023 annual meeting of stockholder is held, which meeting has been scheduled for February 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., Central Time, at Two Memorial City Plaza, 820 Gessner Road, Live Oak Training Center (Room 107), Houston, Texas 77024.

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.