A record 921 MW of PV was installed across Australian rooftops in the fourth quarter of 2023, taking new rooftop solar capacity to about 3.17 GW for all of last year.From pv magazine Australia New figures from market research firm Sunwiz show that Australians installed 921 MW of new solar on rooftops in the fourth quarter of 2023. SunWiz said residential volumes fell 2% on November, when a record 329 MW of new rooftop solar was installed across the nation. Sunwiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston described the 321 MW December 2023 total as a "letdown," but it was the second-best month on record ...

