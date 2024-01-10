Corsair, a leading private equity firm targeting payments, software, and business services investments in the financial services market, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in MJM Holdings ("MJM" or "the Company"), a leading independent commercial insurance broker based in Poland. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MJM is a fast-growing insurance brokerage platform founded in 2017 with the goal to create an independent, client-first and expertise-led platform, able to drive sector consolidation in the Polish market. MJM's three divisions cover property casualty insurance, commercial motor insurance, and reinsurance, enabling MJM to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions with specialist advice and high levels of service across its focused client sectors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Corsair will acquire a majority of equity from MJM's current owners, with investors Posella Limited and Solter Capital fully selling their holdings. Marcin Slotala, founder and Chief Executive Officer of MJM, will continue to lead the Company, with the founding management team rolling a significant portion of their equity value into the transaction. Corsair expects to leverage its business services and insurance sector expertise to support the Company as it executes its buy-and-build plan and continues to develop on its history of successful acquisitions, including Attis Broker in 2018, and Smartt Re in 2021.

"Since our founding in 2017, we have had a clear vision of building the leading independent insurance broker active in the Polish market, and our success to date has been driven by putting our customers and colleagues at the heart of everything we do," said Marcin Slotala. "The backing of Posella Limited and Solter Capital has been critical to our growth and as they exit the business, I would like to thank both of them for their invaluable support. As we enter the next stage of our growth, we are glad to work with a like-minded partner that brings an impressive track record of supporting businesses like ours, and with further investment and the significant experience provided by Corsair, we look forward to continuing our growth story for years to come."

"MJM is an exceptional business with a strong management team and clear vision for the future. We are proud to support MJM as the firm begins this new chapter of growth," said Raja Hadji-Touma, Partner at Corsair. Edward Wertheim, Managing Director at Corsair, said: "We are delighted to invest in MJM, an outstanding Company built under Marcin Slotala's leadership. We share Marcin's vision and ambitious growth agenda and view MJM as the ideal platform to invest in Poland's commercial insurance distribution market, with scope to continue to build on its leading specialist positions and broaden its product and end market offering through acquisitions and strategic partnerships." Benjamin Phillips, Principal at Corsair added, "We look forward to partnering with Marcin and the MJM team to build on the Company's success to date and capitalize on the significant opportunity ahead."

About Corsair

Corsair is a specialist investment firm offering opportunities for investors and solutions for companies across its private markets Buyouts and Infrastructure businesses. The firm's buyouts business is a financial services investor focused on making control investments in three verticals: Payments, Software, and Business Services. The infrastructure business operates as a strategic partnership with Investcorp as of December 2023. Investcorp Corsair focuses primarily on core plus and value-added opportunities in transportation, logistics, and associated infrastructure subsectors, blending operating platforms and deep sectoral expertise with equity sponsorship. Corsair has invested $13.6 billion in capital across buyouts and infrastructure since inception. For more information, please visit https://www.corsair-capital.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

About MJM Holdings

MJM Holdings is one of Poland's leading insurance distribution businesses, and is a collection of best-in-class platforms consisting of Attis Broker (corporate insurance) Smartt Re (reinsurance), MJM Brokers (motor) and MJM Risk Management (risk management and advisory services). MJM offers comprehensive and tailored-made insurance solutions with a full-understanding of its clients' needs and objectives. With a network of 8 offices and over 200 employees, MJM serves over 1,500 clients both in Poland and internationally. For more information, please visit https://mjmholdings.pl/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110910662/en/

Contacts:

Prosek Partners

pro-corsair@prosek.com