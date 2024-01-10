BRITISH FASHION BRAND SUPERDRY ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL PARTNER FOR FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONS, ENVISION RACING

Collaborating to 'drive sustainability in style' working to increase engagement with sustainable actions amongst fashion and motorsport audiences.

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Racing is delighted to announce a multi-year partnership with British fashion brand, Superdry, beginning from Season 10 of the FIA Formula E World Championship. Superdry will supply the World Champions team kit with a 10-piece exclusive capsule range of high-performance product. The two brands will collaborate on their shared missions around sustainability, leveraging the unique opportunity to showcase that more considered choices can be both fashionable and an aspirational statement of intent.

Superdry is built on the spirit of adventure; gaining global recognition and popularity since its inception in 2003. Now on a journey to transform the world of fashion, they're working to minimise their environmental impact, guided by a desire to safeguard the environment for the future. By partnering with Envision Racing, Superdry are putting a stake in the ground, and committing to make fashion a statement for good, in a partnership that will allow both brands to collaborate and learn from each other, whilst driving impactful change within their respective fields.

The kit created by Superdry includes product made from sustainable materials, including Organic Cotton shirts that preserves soil and reduces water consumption. The kit will be worn by the Envision Racing team as they set out to defend their Formula E World Championship title. In addition, Envision Racing and Superdry will continue to create and inspire change together as they join forces in the Race Against Climate Change - the movement that represents Envision Racing's mission to accelerate the transition to clean, secure and affordable renewable energy. Together, they will work on collaborative marketing campaigns to inspire, excite and encourage audiences to adopt more sustainable fashion choices.

"This is a very exciting time for Superdry, our partnership with Envision Racing is a testament to the brand'sgreatwork towards positive environmental change. We wish Envision Racing all the best for the season ahead and I look forward to what we can achieve together." said Julian Dunkerton, Superdry CEO and co-founder.

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director and CTO at Envision Racing said: "We are thrilled to be working with a global brand such as Superdry that shares our values around sustainability, our passion for innovation and our commitment to promoting sustainable actions amongst our customers and fans. The unveiling of the new innovative Envision team race kit will be just the start of what is set to be a very exciting collaboration and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the coming years."

About Superdry

Superdry is a contemporary brand focused on delivering high style and premium quality products. Inspired by the cultures of America, Japan and Britain. Superdry delivers beautifully crafted relaxed style with engaging content. Methods of making, attention to detail, premium materials and hand-drawn art are the signature details of the collections. Superdry has a significant global presence in 65 countries. Superdry.com our digital experience retails safely and securely to over 100 countries worldwide. www.superdry.com

