Elis announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of Moderna Holding BV in the Netherlands

Saint-Cloud, 10 January 2024 - Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of Moderna Holding BV (« Moderna ») in the Netherlands. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur before the end of Q1 2024, subject to the standard regulatory reviews.

Moderna operates a very modern plant that will become one of the largest plants of the Group. The plant is located in the North-Eastern region of the country, close to the German border, and can address the entire Dutch territory thanks to 2 supply centers. Moderna employs around 400 people. It provides Flat linen, Workwear, and Hygiene & Well-being services to clients in the Hospitality, Industrial, and Trade & Services industries. 2023 revenue is expected to be close to €50m.

This acquisition will complement Elis' existing network in the Netherlands, especially in the buoyant Workwear market, and will allow the Group to address the Flat linen market, which was not the case until now.

Commenting on this announcement, Xavier Martiré, CEO of Elis, said:

« The acquisition of Moderna will broaden the Group's offering in the Netherlands, especially in Flat linen for Hospitality. This market, which is still very fragmented in the country, is showing significant growth. In addition, this operation will strengthen the existing offer of the Group on the Workwear and Wipers markets, which are very profitable. We are pleased to welcome the Management of Moderna and its 400 employees, to Elis. »

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 29 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contact

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com