Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB | ISIN: LT0000111650 | Ticker-Symbol: XIC
Frankfurt
10.01.24
08:06 Uhr
0,196 Euro
-0,001
-0,51 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2250,22610:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.01.2024 | 08:48
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: SC Klaipedos nafta becomes SC KN Energies, a new ticker of Company's securities

On 10 January 2024 the new wording of the Articles of Association of SC KN Energies (hereinafter - the Company) were registered within the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania following the amendment of the Company's name.

The change of legal name will have no effect on the Company's employees, customers, and partners. The company's obligations remain unchanged, there is no need to change contracts or agreements. The address of the Company's registered office, address for correspondence, billing invoices, and other details also remain the same. KN will continue to use the brand which was updated in 2016.

With the change of the Company name, on January 10th, 2024, the ticker of SC "KN Energies" securities on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange changed from KNF1L to KNE1L. The securities ISIN code remains unchanged and is LT0000111650.

Also, as of 10 January 2024 legal entity name of Company's subsidiary LLC SGD logistika is changed to LLC KN Global Terminals, with no further changes to its obligations or commitments.

For more information:

Rytis Valunas

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Ph. +370 46 391772


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.