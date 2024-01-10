JSW Energy says it will expand its renewables footprint in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu with an investment of $1.44 billion, including 1 GW of pumped storage and 1 GW of wind power.From pv magazine India JSW Energy, a private-sector power supplier in India, has agreed to invest in 1 GW of pump storage project and 1 GW of wind energy in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Under a recent deal with the Tamil Nadu government, JSW Energy will expand its existing footprints in Tuticorin and Tirunelveli districts with an investment of more than $1.44 billion, contributing to the state's sustainable development ...

