The Mars Agency Announces Global Launch of Marilyn Commerce Media Dashboard and Retail Media Report Card

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Mars Agency announced the global expansion of its self-service Marilyn Commerce Media Dashboard and Retail Media Report Card products. These advanced tools are for the first time directly available for brands who want to put the power of Marilyn into their own teams' hands to evaluate retail media effectiveness.

Tapping into these specialist-level insights, The Mars Agency is unveiling two new self-serve retail media solutions:

Marilyn Commerce Media Dashboard: Ingests, normalises and visualises all global campaign results in one place, making it easy to analyse and compare Commerce Marketing performance across all vendors. This added layer of transparency enables brands to see results more quickly - helping them make smarter, more real-time decisions. Retail Media Report Card: The purpose of this is to provide a full-field of vision across retail media networks to understand capabilities, new features, and how to best optimise spending for manufacturers.

These products work hand-in-hand with Marilyn, the agency's Commerce Marketing technology platform, to provide brands with visibility into their Total Business Impact. It turns out, the added level of visibility pays off. After evaluating 20,000 campaigns, The Mars Agency learned that clients who utilised Marilyn insights to optimise investments were able to improve their Commerce Media performance by an average of 21% year-over-year.

With 35+ years of specialist experience, The Mars Agency has doubled down on commerce media to become a significant beneficiary of industry momentum. The company has seen monumental growth in the past 10 months alone - with nearly $1.2 billion in commerce media spend currently planned and/or executed. Commerce media has also fuelled a 59% increase in year-to-date billings for The Mars Agency.

According to Katrina Smart, Commerce Media Director in Europe, "Excelling at retail media requires a partner that knows both retail and media. We know retail. It's in our heritage as a Shopper Marketing agency. And we also know media. With 100+ experts focused exclusively on retail media, we know every retailer media network and we know how to connect digital and physical experiences to drive conversion. Given our specialism and expertise, we have been focused on expanding our European practice considerably using a similar model of retail media that helped us achieve the US success."

About The Mars Agency

The Mars Agency is an award-winning, independently owned, global Commerce Marketing practice. With talent around the world, they connect people, technology and intelligence to make their clients' businesses better today than they were yesterday. Mars' industry-leading MarTech platform, Marilyn®, helps marketers understand the total business impact of their Commerce Marketing, enabling them to make better decisions, create connected experiences and drive stronger results. Learn more at www.themarsagency.com .

