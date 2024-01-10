Prodapt will design and implement a Target Operating Model for end-to-end business transformation and agility

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX),the global network service provider, has selected Prodapt, the largest and fastest-growing specialized firm in the Connectedness industry, as its strategic partner to achieve transformation across IT systems and business processes, and deliver managed services for service delivery and service assurance operations.

GCX's global customers require highly available and disruption-free network services to enable high-speed digital connectivity. With this new partnership, GCX and Prodapt aim to deliver a highly automated, agile technology infrastructure that will fast-track service activation and streamline network management to deliver enhanced digital experiences to customers.

Prodapt will design and implement a Target Operating Model for end-to-end business transformation. This includes refining core processes, defining end-to-end solutions, and modernizing existing systems with cloud-native best-of-breed platforms.

Carl Grivner, CEO of GCX, said: "We are excited to partner with Prodapt to accelerate our journey towards IT transformation and provide next-generation user experiences, while driving greater automation, agility, and visibility into our service delivery and assurance." Grivner continued: "With Prodapt as our strategic IT transformation partner, we will simplify and automate order-to-activation and problem-to-resolve processes, leveraging enhanced tools and a well-distributed, automation-driven service capability to fast-track global growth and better serve our customers' needs."

Harsha Kumar, CEO of Prodapt, said: "As demand for digital and connectivity services soars, network services providers need to transform internally to achieve business agility. Prodapt is thrilled to partner with GCX on an important transformation that will evolve a digital-first, scalable operating model to power their future growth."

About Global Cloud Xchange

GCX Holdings Limited (Bermuda), operating as Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), offers network services that power digital transformation for enterprises, new media providers, and telecoms carriers. We cover all aspects of cloud-centric connectivity, including managed SD-WAN and hybrid networks, network security management, and direct Cloud connections and 100 Gbps+ waves. With a pedigree going back 30+ years, GCX are experts in providing connectivity throughout Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America via the vast GCX subsea network (the world's largest private submarine cable network), with extensions available into more than 200 countries worldwide. To learn more about GCX, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Prodapt

Prodapt is the largest and fastest-growing specialized player in the Connectedness industry, recognized by Gartner as a Large, Telecom-Native, Regional IT Service Provider across North America, Europe, and Latin America. With its singular focus on the domain, Prodapt has built deep expertise in the most transformative technologies that connect our world.

Prodapt is a trusted partner for enterprises across all layers of the Connectedness vertical. We design, configure, and operate solutions across their digital landscape, network infrastructure, and business operations and craft experiences that delight their customers.

Today, our clients connect 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices, and are among the largest telecom, media, and internet firms in the world. Prodapt works with Google, Amazon, Verizon, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Claro, Lumen, Windstream, Rogers, Telus, KPN, Virgin Media, British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Cisco, Adtran, Samsung, and many more.

Prodapt employs over 6,000 technology and domain experts in 30+ countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Prodapt is part of the 130-year-old business conglomerate The Jhaver Group, which employs over 30,000 people across 80+ locations globally.

Visit www.prodapt.com for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn.

