As enterprises increasingly turn to a multicloud architecture, the need for cloud optimization becomes steadily more important, ISG Provider Lens report says

A reputation for security, reliability and overall quality of service are all factors driving the growth of the public cloud market in Switzerland, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Multi Public Cloud Services report for Switzerland finds that although the Swiss public cloud market is not yet expanding at the pace of the global market, high-security standards, a focus on data protection and security, robust data center availability and good internet connectivity all bode well for its growth. In addition, its location in Europe makes Switzerland an ideal market for international companies seeking centralized data management, the ISG report says.

"Moving business-critical workloads to the cloud is becoming increasingly relevant," said Dr. Matthias Paletta, director, technology modernization, for ISG EMEA. "Switzerland offers numerous opportunities for service providers with a clear focus on quality and service orientation."

Driven by concerns about vendor lock-in, companies are adopting a multicloud strategy in growing numbers, the ISG report says. In fact, ISG estimates that almost three-quarters of public cloud customers globally use a multicloud environment, a trend that is expected to continue.

Of course, an increased use of cloud services also means a rise in cloud costs a fact that enterprises cannot ignore, the ISG report says. Enter FinOps, a concept that has rapidly gained prominence as a means of optimizing cloud usage and expenses, the report says.

Providers of FinOps and Cloud Optimization services offer strategies to identify resources to better control IT spending and establish mechanisms for reporting spending, governance and compliance, the ISG report says. According to the report, the leaders in this area use advanced AI to detect anomalies in cloud usage and associated costs and suggest architectural changes, enabling enterprises to benefit from higher performance and lower costs.

"A smooth process is difficult to imagine without FinOps," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "It has become an elementary component of every managed services contract, making it of utmost importance."

The report also examines how enterprises are turning to showback and chargeback models for greater transparency in cloud costs.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Multi Public Cloud Services report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 63 providers across seven quadrants: Consulting and Transformation Services for Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket, Managed Services for Large Accounts, Managed Services for Midmarket, FinOps Services and Cloud Optimization, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services and SAP HANA Infrastructure Services.

The report names Swisscom as a Leader in six quadrants, while Accenture, Aveniq and UMB are named as Leaders in four quadrants. Capgemini and ti&m are named as Leaders in three quadrants each, while AWS, Kyndryl and Microsoft are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Atos, BitHawk, Claranet, Eviden, Google, IBM/IBM (Nordcloud), Infosys, itesys, Netcloud and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, ELCA/EveryWare is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants, while HCLTech and Infomaniak are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from itesys and UMB AG.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Multi Public Cloud Services report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

