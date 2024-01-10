HISENSE EXHIBITS NEW ULED X TV, SMART REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER AT CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global electronics and home appliance corporation Hisense demonstrates at CES 2024 how its range of home appliances, paired with the ConnectLife smart platform and VIDAA TV operating system, are changing the way consumers engage with their homes. Whether it's through entertainment via its ULED X TVs, or smart screens in the kitchen, Hisense's Smart Home seamlessly connects scenario-driven technology with the everyday needs of consumers.

Smart TV for Home Entertainment

Hisense is pushing the limits of LED once again with new introductions to the Smart TV lineup:

98UX Mini LED TV at CES delivers cutting-edge features, including a remarkable 10,000+ local dimming zones, ensuring precise light control and immersive contrast. With a powerful 5,000 nits of peak brightness, 98UX is designed to deliver rich layers and flagship picture quality.

110UX, a CES Innovation Award honoree, is a Mini LED TV with a jaw-dropping peak brightness up to 10,000 nits, it introduces a new level of display precision and performance by incorporating over 40,000 backlight zones on one 110-inch screen, minimizing backlight bleed and measurably elevating contrast.

75UX measures a depth of less than 14 millimeters, making it Hisense's thinnest Mini LED TV ever produced. Its form factor is an industry first and a bold statement that aligns perfectly with contemporary home trends. In addition to an ultra-thin profile, 5,000 dimming zones bring unmatched contrast.

CanvasTV is a display that strikes a unique balance of blending technology with art and personalisation. Its unique zero-gap wall mount allows it to hang flush against the wall, effortlessly integrating into any living space.

The core of Hisense's Smart Home is the interconnectivity between these Hisense Smart TVs and the innovative operating system, ensuring a seamless content experience.

Future of Smart Kitchen

Hisense's smart kitchen, with the new ProChef@Home, improves the way consumers approach meal preparation, by introducing technologies that prioritise convenience and precision.

4-Door Smart Refrigerator with VersaTemp Zone is designed to simplify daily tasks by not only keeping track of food inventory but also providing curated recipes and seamlessly connecting with other smart devices. One of its standout features is the VersaTemp Drawer, effortlessly transitioning from a refrigerator to a soft freezer.

Smart Built-In Dishwasher with Autodose & AutoDry is a recipient of a 2024 CES Innovation Award, with this liquid detergent autodosing dishwasher allowing for consumers to load their dishes, choose a program, and have detergent automatically dispensed for a convenient and hassle-free cleanup.

Further to the innovations in ULED X and smart kitchen appliances, Hisense continues to introduce Matter compatibility appliances, with the latest Auto Louver Smart Window AC also on display at CES 2024. Also, on display is some of Hisense's Smart Energy Management appliances, including their smart washer/dryer and HVAC products.

