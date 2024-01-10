Adevinta ASA: Nearly a quarter of Europeans sell unwanted Christmas gifts online, Adevinta research shows

Millions of gifts are exchanged across Europe during the holiday season, but many are ultimately deemed unwanted and unnecessary. In fact, according to a survey of 5,000 Europeans commissioned byAdevinta, the leading classifieds group, two thirds (66%) of people state that they have received a brand-new gift that they've had no use for, or simply not liked.

Encouragingly, only 6% of these respondents say that they've thrown unwanted items away, and nearly a quarter (23%) have turned to online platforms to sell them on. France tops the re-commerce leaderboard with 27% of consumers having sold online compared to 20% of consumers in Spain and 19% of consumers in Italy. The survey also found that among those that have received a brand-new gift they didn't like:

28% have kept an unwanted gift, knowing it would never be useful

30% have repurposed gifts by 'gifting' them to someone else

17% have given an unwanted gift to charity

33% report keeping the item "just in case"

Paul Heimann, Head of Re-Commerce for Adevinta, and CEO of Kleinanzeigen, commented: "For many people, showing love and appreciation for friends and family during the holiday season revolves around the giving and receiving of gifts. But putting sentiment to one side, we all know that presents are not always received in the spirit in which they're given. Rather than holding onto unwanted gifts, re-commerce marketplaces allow consumers to give these items a second life and clear clutter, while also presenting an opportunity to generate some extra cash in the post-holiday period when budgets are tight."

Methodology

5323 nationally representative adult respondents across Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands and Belgium were surveyed online between 9th and 12th October 2023. Research was commissioned by Adevinta and conducted by market research consultancy Censuswide.

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds group and champion for sustainable commerce with a focus on Europe.

Our portfolio of 25+ digital marketplaces spans consumer goods, mobility, real estate, holiday rentals and jobs. Every month, our industry-leading technology enables more than 120 million people and over a million businesses across Europe to connect and trade. Loved local brands include leboncoin in France; mobile.de and Kleinanzeigen in Germany; Fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy; Marktplaats in the Netherlands and the Canadian marketplace Kijiji.

Our international team of diverse individuals are united in their purpose to make a positive impact on the environment, the economy and society every single day.

To find out more, visit Adevinta.com.

