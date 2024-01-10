Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781
Frankfurt
10.01.24
09:02 Uhr
1,575 Euro
+0,140
+9,76 %
10.01.2024 | 10:55
2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of december 30, 2023

DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of december 30, 2023 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of 
december 30, 2023 
10-Jan-2024 / 10:23 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Press Release 
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of december 
30, 2023 
Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des 
Date     Total number of shares comprising the  Total number of theoretical   Total number of exercisable 
       share capital              voting rights          voting rights^1 
31/12/2023  19 045 225               27 604 460           27 573 582 ^1^Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus the number of shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

- END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets customized, ecoresponsible high-performance IT servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: [INS:2crsi.com:INS] Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi                       Actifin 
Philippe Steinmetz                Stéphane Ruiz 
Group Chief Financial Office           Financial Communication 
03 68 41 10 60                  01 56 88 11 15 
investors@2crsi.com                sruiz@actifin.fr

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI Shares and voting rights monthly report - december 2023 

Language:   English 
Company:   2CRSi SA 
       32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
       67200 Strasbourg 
       France 
Phone:    +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:    investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:   www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:     FR0013341781 
Euronext   AL2SI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 1812019 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1812019 10-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1812019&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2024 04:24 ET (09:24 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
