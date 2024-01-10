Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
Tradegate
10.01.24
10:47 Uhr
83,61 Euro
-0,64
-0,76 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,6184,3612:26
83,5384,3612:26
GlobeNewswire
10.01.2024 | 11:10
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (3/24)

As of January 10, 2024, the following warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co.
International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 

Short ISIN

MINI S NEL AVA 10   GB00BQRKRR09
BULL TIETO X2 AVA 2  GB00BG625Z18
BULL BILIBI X5 AVA 5 GB00BQRCH650
BULL PALL X10 AVA 14 GB00BQRLNM07
MINI L CTT AVA 05   GB00BG626F86
BULL MVIRB X2 AVA 1  GB00BG5WZM97





The last day of trading will be January 10, 2024.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.