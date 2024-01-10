Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (3/24)

As of January 10, 2024, the following warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN MINI S NEL AVA 10 GB00BQRKRR09 BULL TIETO X2 AVA 2 GB00BG625Z18 BULL BILIBI X5 AVA 5 GB00BQRCH650 BULL PALL X10 AVA 14 GB00BQRLNM07 MINI L CTT AVA 05 GB00BG626F86 BULL MVIRB X2 AVA 1 GB00BG5WZM97 The last day of trading will be January 10, 2024. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.