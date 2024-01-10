Printed Electronics Market to Reach $55.7 Billion Globally by 2032 at 20.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growing demand for innovative, flexible electronics and the rising emphasis on touchless technologies in response to health and safety concerns are anticipated to drive the growth of the global printed electronics market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region held the majority of the market share in 2022.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Printed Electronics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Technology (Inkjet Printing, Screen Printing, Gravure Printing, Flexographic Printing), by Material (Inks, Substrates), by Application (Display, Photovoltaic, Lighting, RFID, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global printed electronics market generated $9.4 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $55.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/531

(We look forward to moving quickly provide the report analysis as per your research requirement, needed for your business success.)

310 - Pages

111 - Tables

53 - Charts

Prime Determinants of Growth

The increasing demand for innovative, flexible electronics and the rising emphasis on touchless technologies in response to health and safety concerns are key factors boosting the growth of the printed electronics market. However, the challenges of limited printing resolution, adaptation difficulties for traditional industries, and the necessity for uniformity in production processes are anticipated to hinder market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, continuous advancements in material science and printing technology are anticipated to unlock lucrative opportunities, boosting the performance and capabilities of printed electronic devices and driving future market growth.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $9.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $55.7 billion CAGR 20.1 % No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Technology, Material, Application, and Region Drivers Rising demand for touchless interfaces, driven by health and safety concerns Increasing adoption of printed electronics owing to its various benefits over traditional methods. Opportunities Growing opportunities in the energy harvesting sector, with the integration of printed solar cells and energy storage devices Continuous research and development efforts, particularly in material science and printing technology Restraints The difficulty of incorporating printed components into existing production processes

COVID-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the growth trajectory of the global printed electronics market. The increased emphasis on health and safety standards during the pandemic drove a surge in demand for touchless technologies, such as touchless sensors, displays, and flexible electronics.

This increased the demand for printed electronics, particularly in healthcare, retail, and public settings, boosting the innovation and widespread acceptance of printed electronic products.

As remote work became the new norm, the demand for technological equipment, including smart home systems, wearable electronics, and e-learning tools, significantly increased, thus fueling the market growth. The pandemic, although disruptive, ultimately played a role in driving innovation and growth within the printed electronics industry.

Technology: Screen Printing Sub-Segment Grabbed a Leading Market Share in 2022

The screen-printing sub-segment dominated the global printed electronics market share in 2022, holding a major share of 37.9%. The sub-segment is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period mainly due to the increasing integration of screen-printing technologies into vehicle dashboards, mirrors, and windows, enhancing the driving experience and boosting the demand for visually appealing and technologically advanced interior designs.

Material: Ink Sub-Segment to Grab Highest CAGR during the Forecast Period

The ink sub-segment led the market in 2022, holding a substantial share of 58.3%. This dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period, growing with a CAGR of 20.3%. The growth of the sub-segment is mainly due to the increasing versatility of ink compositions, offering varied functionalities such as semiconducting, insulating, and biocompatible characteristics, thus boosting the development of multifunctional gadgets and fostering grassroots innovation.

Application: Display Sub-Segment to Grab Highest Market Share by 2032

The display sub-segment dominated the market in 2022, holding a major share of 46.9%. This dominance is expected to continue by 2032, holding a major share of 48.6%. This growth is mainly due to the increasing integration of electronic displays into various products, from packaging to clothing and built-in surfaces.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/531

By Region: Asia-Pacific to Grab Highest CAGR during the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global printed electronics industry in 2022, holding a major share of 45.8%. This dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period, growing with a CAGR of 20.9%. The rising trend towards miniaturization and a growing demand for small, lightweight solutions has driven a rising demand for printed electronics in North America. Moreover, increased industrial expansion and diverse adoption of printed electronics in sectors like consumer electronics and healthcare are likely to contribute to the continuous growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Leading Players in the Printed Electronic Market:

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Nissha Co. Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

DuPont (EI) De Nemours

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Molex LLC

NovaCentrix

BASF SE

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC)

LG Display Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global printed electronics market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the printed electronics market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing printed electronics market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the printed electronics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global printed electronics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Printed Electronics Market Key Segments



By Technology:

Inkjet Printing

Screen Printing

Gravure Printing

Flexographic Printing

By Material:

Inks

Substrates

By Applications:

Display

Photovoltaic

Lighting

RFID

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/printed-electronics-market



Plastics (Organic) Electronics Market : Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Graphene Electronics Market was valued at $270.8 Million In 2021, and is projected to reach $5.2 Billion By 2031, registering a CAGR of 34.2% from 2022 To 2031

Personal 3D Printers Market was valued at $1.69 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.44 billion by 2030, register a CAGR of 13.50% from 2021 To 2030

Wearable Electronics Market was valued at $81.40 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $459.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.96% from 2021 to 2030

Flexible Electronics Market was valued at $23.64 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $42.48 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801

USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/printed-electronics-market-to-reach-55-7-billion-globally-by-2032-at-20-1-cagr-allied-market-research-302031100.html