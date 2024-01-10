Thai Operator Adopts Cloud-Native, Open Source Technologies to Consolidate Billing Systems and Deliver a Superior Customer Experience

Netcracker Technology announced today that Advanced Info Service (AIS), the largest mobile operator in Thailand, will consolidate its billing systems for all customers on Netcracker Revenue Management part of Netcracker Digital BSS which will result in faster time to market, a consolidated view on sales and revenue, the ability to bundle products and an overall improved customer experience.

The operator will utilize Netcracker Cloud Platform and its end-to-end approach to drive business performance and agility as the foundation for a comprehensive IT infrastructure transformation program. The deployment will also leverage Customer Billing Management and Converged Rating Charging from Netcracker Revenue Management, along with CI/CD methodologies for continuous and seamless updates.

AIS chose to continue its partnership with Netcracker for a number of reasons, including a cloud-native IT stack, alignment with major industry standards including TM Forum APIs the flexibility to deploy on the customer's cloud in a SaaS model, simplified operations and system upgrades for its teams and lower TCO.

"Having a converged billing platform that conforms to an industry-aligned architecture and supports different deployment models and the ability to test and roll out new products and offers will give us a significant advantage in our market," said Suppachai Panichayunon, Head of Solutions Business Unit at AIS. "With the success we've achieved with Netcracker over the years, extending the collaboration will only yield additional positive outcomes."

"Our long history with AIS has given us many opportunities, including this latest engagement," said Yaniv Zilberman, Vice President at Netcracker. "We are excited to take the next step with AIS to help create a next-generation IT landscape that will support current and future business needs."

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About AIS

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, or AIS, is a digital infrastructure service provider driving Thailand forward through four business groups. Serving a customer base of over 49.1 million, AIS operates in Mobile Phones on the 5G Intelligent Network with the widest frequency bandwidth of 1460 MHz and over 44.4 million users, High-Speed Home Internet under the AIS 3BB Fibre3 brand with over 4.7 million users, Corporate Customer Solutions, and Digital Services. All of these efforts align with AIS's vision to be the leading smart telecommunications technology organization Cognitive Tech-Co, supporting the resilience of the digital economy and enhancing the quality of life for the people of Thailand. Explore more at www.ais.th.

