Industrial Utility Communication Market worth $4.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Industrial Utility Communication Market by Technology (Wired, Wireless), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), End-use Industry( Power Generation, , AC Transmission, Oil & Gas, Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", industrial utility communication market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% from USD 3.1 billion in 2023.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Utility Communication Market"

203 - Tables

46 - Figures

318 - Pages

The growth of the industrial utility communication market is primarily driven by an increasing need for wireless communication solutions and the widespread integration of smart grid technologies, the surge in demand for utility communication systems is evident. For instance, the U.S. government's unveiling of a $3.5 billion investment in the country's electric grid infrastructure which includes enhancement of utility communication systems, signifies a significant step toward bolstering industrial utility communication market. Industrial utility communication enables seamless data transmission and control within industries like power, water, transportation, and other utility industries. It enables real-time monitoring, facilitates predictive maintenance, and enhances operational efficiency across diverse industries.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155976767

"Oil & Gas by end-use industry is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The oil and gas industry holds the largest market share in industrial utility communication due to its unique operational demands and the critical need for seamless, efficient, and safe communication across expansive and often remote operations. This sector operates in complex and hazardous environments, including offshore drilling rigs, refineries, and pipelines, where reliable communication is essential for safety, operational efficiency, and emergency response. Industrial utility communication technologies in oil and gas facilitate real-time monitoring of equipment, remote data transmission, predictive maintenance, and the integration of IoT devices to optimize production, enhance worker safety, and prevent costly downtime. Additionally, the industry's massive infrastructure, substantial investments in technology, and stringent compliance with regulatory standards drive the significant adoption of advanced communication solutions, making it a dominant in the industrial utility communication market.

"Hardware by component type is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Hardware holds the largest market share in the industrial utility communication market primarily due to its foundational role in establishing the infrastructure required for communication systems. Hardware components encompass a wide array of physical devices, including routers, switches, sensors, transmitters, and other tangible equipment necessary for building communication networks. In industrial settings, especially sectors like manufacturing, energy, and other utility industries, hardware forms the backbone of communication infrastructure, enabling the transmission of data, monitoring of assets, and facilitating seamless connectivity across various devices and machinery. While software and services are essential for optimizing and managing these systems, the initial establishment and continuous support rely heavily on the robustness and reliability of hardware components, contributing to its predominant market share in industrial utility communication.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155976767

"Wired by technology type is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Wired technology holds the largest market share in industrial utility communication due to its established reliability, stability, and security within industrial environments. Wired communication systems, such as Ethernet and fiber optics, offer consistent and high-speed data transmission, ensuring low latency and minimal interference, crucial for industries reliant on real-time monitoring and control. In industrial settings like manufacturing plants, oil refineries and other utilities, where critical operations demand uninterrupted connectivity and stringent security measures, wired technology remains preferred for its robustness and resilience against electromagnetic interference. While wireless technology offers flexibility and mobility, wired solutions continue to dominate due to their proven track record in delivering consistent performance and meeting the stringent demands of industrial utility communication systems.

"Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for industrial utility communication market during the forecast period, in terms of value."

The Asia Pacific region commands the largest market share in industrial utility communication due to several factors. Firstly, this region is home to rapidly growing economies like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, fostering substantial industrial development and technological advancements. With a burgeoning industrial sector ranging from manufacturing to utilities, there's a significant demand for robust communication systems to optimize operations. Moreover, government initiatives and investments in infrastructure, particularly in smart cities and industrial automation, propel the need for advanced utility communication technologies. The region's vast population and increasing urbanization also drive the expansion of utilities and energy sectors, further boosting the demand for communication solutions.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-utility-communication.asp

Key Players

The key players in this market are General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Switzerland), FUJITSU (Japan), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Itron Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US) etc. New product launches and partnerhsips are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-utility-communication-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-utility-communication.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/industrial-utility-communication-market-worth-4-2-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302030900.html