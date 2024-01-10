Scientists have used remote sensing to analyze the effect solar farms have across 116 sites worldwide. They found that the cooling effect is higher during the daytime, with albedo decreasing by 0.016 for most facilities.Using remote sensing, researchers from China and the United States have quantified the effects of solar farms (SFs) on albedo, vegetation, and land surface temperature (LST). Namely, they have used data from the MODIS instrument onboard NASA's Terra and Aqua satellites to analyze data regarding 116 solar farms worldwide. "Satellite data with high spatial resolution and global ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...