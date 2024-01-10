Tectonic Gold Plc - Notice of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10
10 January 2024
TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")
NOTICE OF AGM
Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2023 and a Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") were sent to shareholders today. Copies of the Report and Accounts and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting are also available on the Company's website www.tectonicgold.com
The AGM will take place at 9:00 a.m. (local time) on 2 February 2024 at Level 15, 50 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com@tectonic_gold
|+61 2 9241 7665
AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
|+44 20 3005 5004
