WKN: A1KB1R | ISIN: GB00B9276C59 | Ticker-Symbol: LYC1
Frankfurt
10.01.24
08:05 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
10.01.2024
Tectonic Gold Plc - Notice of AGM

Tectonic Gold Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

10 January 2024

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF AGM

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2023 and a Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") were sent to shareholders today. Copies of the Report and Accounts and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting are also available on the Company's website www.tectonicgold.com

The AGM will take place at 9:00 a.m. (local time) on 2 February 2024 at Level 15, 50 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc

Brett Boynton

Sam Quinn

www.tectonicgold.com@tectonic_gold

+61 2 9241 7665

AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

+44 20 3005 5004

Ends


