Tectonic Gold Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

10 January 2024

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF AGM

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2023 and a Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") were sent to shareholders today. Copies of the Report and Accounts and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting are also available on the Company's website www.tectonicgold.com

The AGM will take place at 9:00 a.m. (local time) on 2 February 2024 at Level 15, 50 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc Brett Boynton Sam Quinn www.tectonicgold.com @tectonic_gold +61 2 9241 7665 AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker VSA Capital Limited Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking +44 20 3005 5004

