HPS positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for Merchant Payment Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Merchant Payment Platform vendors.

SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Merchant Payment Platform vendors. HPS, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named HPS as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Merchant Payment Platform, 2023.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Pradnya Gugale, Senior Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "HPS's integrated technology platform incorporates a merchant management solution with multi-channel coverage. The company's end-to-end merchant management solutions includes merchant payment acceptance and disbursal, supported by the scalability, reliability, and quick response time inherent in a microservices architecture. The company also offers a cohesive catalog that facilitates effective product management and smooth merchant onboarding across diverse chains and segments through a master contract template, minimizing configuration errors and necessitating only parameter adjustments."

"With its overall sophisticated functional offerings, strong customer value proposition, and robust roadmap, HPS continues to retain its positioning as a technology leader in the global market of 2023 SPARK Matrix: Merchant Payment Platform and has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact," she adds.

Abdeslam Alaoui Smaili, CEO of HPS, said: "We are incredibly excited about the impact our PowerCARD solutions are making in revolutionizing the payments ecosystem, ensuring that every transaction is both effortless and secure. At HPS, our passion lies in delivering cutting-edge technology that adds significant value for our customers, while providing our partners and stakeholders with a steadfast and dependable solution. We are truly honored to be recognized as market leaders in our field."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Merchant Payment Platform as:

'A unified solution that aids merchants in electronically accepting and managing payments, payouts, disbursals, settlements, and subscriptions, as well as resolving disputes, combating fraud and complying with global regulations. A merchant payment solution delivers end-to-end omnichannel payment processing services, such as in-store payments, online payments, and payments across multiple digital channels. The solution also offers multi-currency and multi-lingual capabilities that help merchants in accepting payment types such as mobile, eCommerce, and point-of-sale (POS) transactions through various card types, mobile wallets, ACH direct payments, and electronic payments via global network for payments.'

A comprehensive merchant payment solution encompasses payment acceptance, payout and settlement routing, and disbursement processes. It offers payment gateway services and ensures protection against fraudulent activities, all while adhering to global regulations. In any online transaction, four key parties are involved: the merchant, customer, issuing bank, and acquiring bank. This payment solution also provides a comprehensive overview of acquiring bank-related activities related to merchants, including onboarding, servicing, disputes, and payments. Additionally, it offers specialized programs for merchants. Supporting various payment options, it can connect different stores and merchants, enhancing sales figures and delivering a seamless customer experience. The demand for such solutions is expected to rise in the future due to widespread digital transformation and a growing preference for online shopping.

About HPS

HPS is a multinational company and a leading provider of payment solutions and services for issuers, acquirers, card processors, independent sales organisations (ISOs), retailers, mobile network operators (MNOs), and national & regional switches around the world.

PowerCARD is HPS 'comprehensive suite of solutions that covers the entire payment value chain by enabling innovative payments through its open platform that allows the processing of any transaction coming from any channel initiated by any means-of-payment. PowerCARD is used by more than 500 institutions in over 90 countries.

HPS has been listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange since 2006 and has offices located in major business centres (Africa, Europe, Asia, Middle East).

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

