RemoteLock Now Yardi Standard Interface Partner

Interface With RemoteLock Access Control Software Automates Access for Residents and Staff Involved in Unit Turnovers on Multifamily Properties

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / RemoteLock today announced it is now a fully qualified Yardi® Standard Interface Partner. The interface will enable Yardi Voyager® clients using RemoteLock's universal access control software to fully automate access permissions for residents and staff involved in unit turnovers, bringing significant operational efficiencies to multifamily properties.





RemoteLock is the leading provider of universal access control in multifamily. RemoteLock's software platform simplifies property-wide access control and enables time-saving automations for property managers. The interface with Yardi completely automates the recurring and time-consuming task of managing access to common doors, elevators and individual units when an apartment is turned over to the next resident.

The interface works by capturing lease-related details from Yardi Voyager to automatically sync with RemoteLock. When a resident moves in or out of a property, their access rights to every door on a property are updated, eliminating manual data entry in multiple systems. Additionally, maintenance staff can be given permission to units during the turnover period, with permissions automatically expiring when needed to prevent unintended access when the unit is occupied.

The RemoteLock and Yardi Voyager interface allows clients to optimize workflows and delivers efficiencies including:

Automated Access Control for Residents

When a new resident is approved in Yardi Voyager, a new access user is automatically created in RemoteLock. Yardi clients can easily define the appropriate access permissions - which units, common areas, parking garages and even elevator floors a resident has permission to access - and automatically issue or revoke access to those areas as needed.

RemoteLock can automate access for maintenance, cleaners and other property contractors involved in turning over an apartment unit. Access control credentials are automatically generated and expire before a resident moves in, eliminating any worries about unintended access.

Yardi clients use the same powerful Yardi Voyager interface to manage their resident move-in/move-out workflow and RemoteLock works behind the scenes to automate access control. No manual entry is required or switching back and forth between systems.

RemoteLock's interface with Yardi Voyager is the latest offering in an ever-expanding suite of software integrations. For more information about RemoteLock's interface with Yardi Voyager, visit www.remotelock.com/yardi or visit www.remotelock.com/partners to see all of RemoteLock's integrations for the multifamily industry.

About RemoteLock

RemoteLock's universal access control platform simplifies remote access management for multifamily, vacation rental and commercial properties. RemoteLock delivers unmatched flexibility with ever-expanding integrations to leading smart lock brands, wired access hardware, and software such as property management systems and booking platforms. Trusted by property managers in over 75 countries, RemoteLock lets users conveniently manage property access, automate time-consuming tasks and eliminate the hassle of keys for good. For more information, visit www.remotelock.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

