Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - East West Petroleum Corp. (TSXV: EW) ("East West" or the "Company") reports that further to the Company's news releases dated November 1st and December 15th , 2023 the Company and purchaser have finalized and signed the definitive agreement for the sale of the Company's oil and gas interests in New Zealand.

A refundable deposit of US$250,000 will now be paid by the purchaser. The sale is subject to receipt of all necessary New Zealand government approvals and the process to obtain such approvals is now underway. Further updates will be provided but the approval process will take some time.

On Behalf of the Board

Nick DeMare,

Director & Interim CEO

604-685-9316

