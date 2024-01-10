Precision Diabetes, Inc.: A New Study Shows GlycoMark is a Novel Biomarker of SGLT-2i Adherence

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study, "1,5-Anhydroglucitol: A Novel Biomarker of Adherence in Sodium -Glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors," was published online on December 13, 2023, in DiabetesCare, a journal from the American Diabetes Association. The study was conducted by Elizabeith Selvin, PhD, MPH, at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The objective of the study was to evaluate 1,5-anydroglucitol (as measured by the GlycoMark blood test) as a biomarker of Sodium -Glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors (SGLT2i) drug adherence by analyzing users and non-users of SGLT2i in adults with diabetes from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) Study. In the study, very low 1,5-anhydroglucitol values were reported in SGLT2i users compared to non-users. The authors of the study conclude, "The very low blood concentrations of 1,5-anhydroglucitol in this community-based cohort support that 1,5-anhydroglucitol may be a useful biomarker of SGLT2i use. Our findings suggest that 1,5-anhydroglucitol may be useful in clinical research and trials as a marker of adherence."

This new study data is consistent with previously reported studies which indicate that 1,5-anhydroglucitol may be useful for evaluating short-term effectiveness and assessing patient compliance of SGLT-2i drugs. One such study, "GlycoMark 1,5-Anhydroglucitol Values in Patients Taking SGLT-2 Inhibitors," was recently presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions. In this study, clinical investigators from Aveon Health (Scottsdale, AZ) conducted a review of their patients treated with an SGLT-2 inhibitor and their corresponding GlycoMark test results. Consistent with the data from Johns Hopkins, very low 1,5-anhydroglucitol values were reported in SGLT2i users relative to non-users.

In another study, "1,5-anhydroglucitol is a good predictor for the treatment effect of the Sodium-Glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor in Japanese patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (Journal of Clinical and Translational Endocrinology)," 1,5-anhydroglucitol was the most reliable indicator of SGLT2i drug effectiveness - with the study authors stating that "1,5-anhydroglucitol has detective ability more useful for patients than HbA1c value or eGFR value."

SGLT-2 inhibitors are a relatively new and popular class of drugs for patients with type 2 diabetes. Medicines in the SGLT-2 inhibitor class include canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, emagliflozin, and ertugliflozin.

About GlycoMark® Test

GlycoMark is an FDA-cleared and CE-marked non-fasting blood test. Since its discovery, the GlycoMark test, a quantitative test for 1,5-Anhydroglucitol (1,5-AG), has been described in more than 1,300 scientific and medical publications. GlycoMark is available at major reference laboratories in the United States and worldwide.

About Precision Diabetes, Inc. (PDI)

Precision Diabetes, Inc. (Raleigh, North Carolina) is the exclusive supplier of the GlycoMark test in the U.S., Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East, and Mexico. Precision Diabetes is an emerging leader in enabling precision medicine for diabetes using novel diabetes biomarkers and algorithms. The company's mission is to revolutionize the diagnostic assessment of diabetes by providing a spectrum of unique diabetes tests, spanning the risk of developing diabetes to developing diabetes complications. More information is available at www.precisiondiabetesinc.com.

