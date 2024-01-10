The US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and its research partners say that various types of tree pollen can reduce solar panel efficiency by more than 15%. Unlike the immediate improvements assumed to follow heavy rain, recovery of performance post-pollen season is gradual. Post-rain manual cleaning can boost performance by 5% to 11%.From pv magazine USA A collaborative study by experts from NREL, Duke University, Solar Unsoiled, the University of Jaén in Spain, and Sapienza University of Rome has cast light on the assumption that rainfall alone can effectively ...

