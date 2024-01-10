Beyond Oil Ltd: Beyond Oil Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Michael Nemirow as Strategic Advisor

Experienced North American CEO to Focus on North American Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTCQB:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company extending the life of frying oil while reducing costs, waste and health risks, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Nemirow as a Strategic Advisor to strengthen the Company's expansion in North America and enhance its strategic growth initiatives.

Mr. Nemirow, currently based in Vancouver, BC, brings a wealth of experience to Beyond Oil, having successfully led and scaled businesses across diverse sectors such as distribution, manufacturing, aerospace, and international business development. His recent role as CEO of Greenstar Plant Products, Inc. showcased his ability to transform a complex business, where he set a new strategic direction, divested portions of the business, and orchestrated the acquisition of a complementary organic brand. Under his leadership, Greenstar emerged as a globally recognized manufacturer of advanced plant nutrients and supplements, with products distributed in North America, South America, Europe, and Australia. Greenstar was subsequently sold to a public US company in 2021.

"I am truly excited to be part of Beyond Oil," said Mr. Nemirow. "It is uncommon for a company to create a product that can benefit numerous stakeholders and simultaneously become an important leader in sustainability. Beyond Oil's significant economic and ESG impacts, encompassing cost savings on oil, environmental benefits, and the production of healthier, more flavorful food for customers, positions the company to offer its customers an opportunity to enhance their bottom line while contributing to a better world."

Leveraging his experience in founding and building companies, Mr. Nemirow will play a key role in Beyond Oil's international expansion, focusing on distribution strategies, sales, supply chain, manufacturing, and the Company's ambitious growth plans.

"We are excited to welcome Michael Nemirow to our team as a Strategic Advisor," said Jonathan Or, CEO and Co-founder of Beyond Oil. "Michael's impressive track record and his profound experience in business expansion align perfectly with our growth objectives, especially as we strengthen our presence and leadership in North America. His extensive expertise in distribution, sales, strategic scaling, and manufacturing will be invaluable in driving Beyond Oil to new heights."

The appointment of Mr. Nemirow underscores Beyond Oil's commitment to assembling a high-caliber team dedicated to advancing its innovative solutions and contributing to a more sustainable future.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil is an innovative food-tech company, in the health field, dedicated to transforming the way we consume and produce food. We provide sustainable solutions for the food industry, prioritizing environmental protection and the well-being of its workers and customers. Our innovative solutions help reduce costs for our partners and clients while ensuring responsible and eco-friendly practices. We are committed to environmental responsibility, minimizing the carbon footprint of the food industry on our planet. By implementing cutting-edge techniques, we deliver a healthier final product by reducing the formation of carcinogenic substances in fried food. Our vision is to create a more sustainable future where food safety, cost efficiency, and environmental consciousness come together seamlessly. For more information, visit our website at: www.beyondoil.co.

