London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - Mines and Money, the international event series connecting investors with mining company management teams, takes a moment to acknowledge feedback from attendees this year, starting with the recent Mines and Money @ Resourcing Tomorrow event in December 2023.

Timothy Coughlin, CEO of Royal Road Minerals, shared insights into the event's continuity: "We've been part of Resourcing Tomorrow (formerly Mines and Money) for the last 15 years. It's a valuable platform to connect with both existing and potential investors and gain insights from industry experts during panel and presentation sessions."

Richard Williams, Chairman of Bunker Hill Mining, highlighted the event's practical aspects: "The event featured effective speakers, a well-structured program, and meaningful meetings. The focus on the future and the younger generation was particularly noteworthy."

Investors also provided their perspectives on the event's organisation and content. Nicholas Boyd-Mathews, Chief Investment Officer at Eden Asset Management, noted, "I was impressed with the organization, content, and the opportunity for impactful meetings."

Roby Stancel, a Board Member and Investment Advisor, commended the event for facilitating in-depth discussions and fostering quality connections: "The discussions were thorough, and I made high-quality connections."

Reflecting on Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney held in October, Luke Allshorn, Head of Business Development at TMX Group, shared his experience: "It was a busy three days meeting with miners and delegates to discuss the North American capital markets' ecosystem and hear from industry leaders during speaker sessions."

Jamie Gibson, Managing Director, and CEO of KCN, extended congratulations to the IMARC and Mines and Money teams: "Congratulations to the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) and Mines and Money teams for delivering a solid conference in Sydney."

At Mines and Money Melbourne earlier in the year, attendees also expressed their satisfaction.

"I'm based in South Korea and I flew 12 hours to be here for Mines and Money Melbourne, and I'm so glad I did. It was a valuable event," said Robert Smillie, Managing Director of Southern Gold.

"Thank you for getting us into the Money Connect Melbourne 2023 conference. It was well run and well worth attending and participating in," added David A-Izzeddin, Technical Director of Ballymore Resources.

At the beginning of 2023 in February, Mines and Money Miami took place for the first time, Jay Roberge, Managing Director at Tehama Capital, noted, "The 2023 event was excellent. With the shift of investors and bankers to Miami, Mines & Money Miami is a 'must' on the mining investor circuit for 2024."

Gary Lindsay, Head of Investor Relations at Silver One, added, "We found Mines and Money Miami to be excellent, with a good caliber of investors."

Mines and Money remains dedicated to providing a valuable platform for networking and knowledge-sharing within the mining industry.

Event Dates for 2024:

Mines and Money Miami, 22-23 February 2024

Mines and Money @ IMARC, 31 October - 2 November 2024

Mines and Money @ Resourcing Tomorrow, 3 - 5 December 2024

