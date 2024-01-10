ExitCertified LLC: ExitCertified Expands Portfolio With NVIDIA Training

Leading IT Training Provider Now Offers NVIDIA Workshops

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / ExitCertified is pleased to announce that it has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network and is now a worldwide authorized training partner, enhancing its best-in-class, vendor-authorized and open-source training portfolio. As a leading provider of IT training solutions and certifications, ExitCertified is excited to expand its offerings through this collaboration with NVIDIA.

NVIDIA is recognized for its commitment to hands-on training in the fast-growing areas of generative AI (gen AI) and large language models (LLMs). NVIDIA's live, instructor-led workshops, facilitated by certified experts, cover foundational topics in accelerated computing and data science, extending to advanced courses on topics such as model parallelism, synthetic data generation and conversational AI. With the integration of NVIDIA classes into the ExitCertified portfolio, customers have the opportunity to access top-tier technical knowledge, helping them achieve significant advancements within their organizations.

"The advent of scalable generative AI is a transformative moment for every business, and we're committed to ensuring our clients are at the forefront of this evolution. With the inclusion of NVIDIA classes in our portfolio, we're not just offering courses; we're crafting custom learning solutions and roadmaps tailored to our clients' unique needs. This collaboration represents more than just an expansion; it's a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation in IT training," said Tim Toomey, CEO of Axcel ILT, the parent company of ExitCertified.

ExitCertified is delivering its first workshop, "Fundamentals of Deep Learning," on February 5, 2024, followed by the "Generative AI with Diffusion Models" workshop on February 26, 2024.

To explore the new NVIDIA workshops and discover how ExitCertified can elevate your IT training experience, visit here.

About ExitCertified:

ExitCertified's reputation as a leading IT training provider is underscored by its impressive 97% student-satisfaction rating and its recognition as one of the "Top 20 IT Training Companies" by Training Industry, Inc. for 11 consecutive years. With award-winning instructors employing interactive teaching methods, ExitCertified ensures knowledge retention and practical application.

About Axcel ILT:

ExitCertified will integrate NVIDIA products and services into Axcel's instructor-led training (ILT), allowing for collaboration with Web Age Solutions and Accelebrate.

