Reviva Pharmaceuticals: Reviva to Present at Webull LIVE! Healthcare Webinar on January 17

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) ("Reviva" or the "Company"), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva, will present at the Webull LIVE! Virtual Healthcare Investment Webinar on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Presentation Details:

Conference: Webull LIVE! Virtual Healthcare Investment Webinar

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 17, at 3:00 PM EST

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dk25fTwRQvmMU3Bk4WAU2w

About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva's current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system, respiratory and metabolic diseases. Reviva's pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD

www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Bruce Mackle

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

RVPH@redchip.com

800-733-2447

SOURCE: Reviva Pharmaceuticals

View the original press release on accesswire.com