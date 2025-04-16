Webull Corporation: Webull Announces Closing of Business Combination Transaction with SK Growth Opportunities Corporation

Shares are trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "BULL"

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation?(NASDAQ: BULL) ("Webull" or the "Company"), the owner of the Webull online investment platform, and?SK Growth Opportunities Corporation ("SK Growth") (NASDAQ: SKGR), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced?the closing of their previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination"). The Business Combination was approved by SK Growth shareholders on March 30, 2025.?Upon closing, SK Growth became a wholly owned subsidiary of Webull, and the ordinary shares and warrants of SK Growth converted to ordinary shares and warrants of Webull. Effective with the start of trading on April 11, 2025, SK Growth was delisted and Webull ordinary shares, warrants and incentive warrants began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "BULL," "BULLW," and "BULLZ," respectively. In celebration of its listing, Webull rang the Nasdaq opening bell today.

The Webull online investment platform provides a full suite of financial products, including in-depth data and analytic tools. The Company differentiates itself from other online investment platforms and legacy investment service providers by offering retail investors in markets across the globe an intuitive user experience and extensive functionality constructed to help customers build wealth over time.

Webull launched in the United States in 2018 and has since expanded to 13 additional markets across Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. Today, the Webull App has been downloaded more than 50 million times and has over 23 million registered users globally.

"Becoming a publicly traded company marks a significant milestone in Webull's history," said Anthony Denier, Group President and US CEO of Webull. "This next step in our company's journey will position us to serve the growing number of experienced, digitally savvy retail investors who demand a more sophisticated retail trading partner that can grow with and serve them over decades. Webull's advanced trading and investment offerings make us the partner of choice for the next generation of retail investors looking to capitalize on the dynamic world of trading and investment. I am grateful for our team's dedication to our customers' financial success and our mission to create a more accessible and empowering retail investing experience."

Advisors

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC, is acting as SK Growth's exclusive financial advisor and lead capital markets advisor. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as Webull's U.S. legal counsel, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation is acting as SK Growth's U.S. legal counsel.

About Webull

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 23 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and fractional shares through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

Information about Webull and its securities can also be accessed through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at http://www.sec.gov, where Webull will be filing reports, including reports on Form 6-K and annual reports on Form 20-F.

Webull Investor Relations

ir@webullcorp.com

Webull Media Relations

5W Public Relations

Nicholas Koulermos

Webull@5wpr.com

(212) 999-5585

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278678/Webull_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/webull-announces-closing-of-business-combination-transaction-with-sk-growth-opportunities-corporation-302429632.html