India added about 6.5 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity in 2023. Capacity additions from rooftop installations hit 3 GW, according to JMK Research.From pv magazine India India installed 10,016 MW of solar and 2,806 MW of wind power in 2023. Solar installations fell by 28% compared to calendar year 2022, while wind installations rose 52% up year on year, according to a new report by JMK Research. The solar additions in 2023 included about 6.5 GW of utility-scale solar installations, 3 GW in the rooftop segment, and nearly 500 MW in the off-grid/distributed solar segment. JMK Research attributed ...

