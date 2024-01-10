Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Allianz SE EUR1bn 30.5NC10.50

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

Post Stabilisation - Allianz SE EUR1bn 30.5NC10.50

10 January, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz SE

EUR 1,000,000,000

4.851% Subordinated 30.5NC10.5 due 26 July 2054

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme with a separate Terms and Conditions document

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Allianz SE Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000A3823H4 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,000,000,000 Description: 4.851% Subordinated 30.5NC10.5 due 26 July 2054 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BofA Securities Citigroup Credit Agricole CIB Deutsche Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.