Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
10.01.24
15:03 Uhr
11,505 Euro
-0,225
-1,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,49511,50015:18
11,50011,50515:18
PR Newswire
10.01.2024 | 14:06
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Allianz SE EUR1bn 30.5NC10.50

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Allianz SE EUR1bn 30.5NC10.50

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

Post Stabilisation - Allianz SE EUR1bn 30.5NC10.50

10 January, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz SE

EUR 1,000,000,000

4.851% Subordinated 30.5NC10.5 due 26 July 2054

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme with a separate Terms and Conditions document

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Allianz SE

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

DE000A3823H4

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 1,000,000,000

Description:

4.851% Subordinated 30.5NC10.5 due 26 July 2054

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BofA Securities

Citigroup

Credit Agricole CIB

Deutsche Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.