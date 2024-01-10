Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Allianz SE EUR1bn 30.5NC10.50
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10
Post Stabilisation - Allianz SE EUR1bn 30.5NC10.50
10 January, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Allianz SE
EUR 1,000,000,000
4.851% Subordinated 30.5NC10.5 due 26 July 2054
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme with a separate Terms and Conditions document
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Allianz SE
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
DE000A3823H4
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 1,000,000,000
Description:
4.851% Subordinated 30.5NC10.5 due 26 July 2054
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BofA Securities
Citigroup
Credit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.