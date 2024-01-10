Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
10.01.2024 | 14:10
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Changes to the Nasdaq Nordic Market Cap Segments

As from January 2, 2024 the
following companies changed segment at Nasdaq Nordic. 

                                        
Exchan Order- Name       ISIN  Issuer Issuer Name   Curren New  
ge   book               Sign          t    Segme
     Code                           Segme nt  
                                 nt      
XSTO  FASTAT AB Fastator   SE0015 FASTAT AB Fastator   Mid   Small 
                 407382              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  ANNE B Annehem     SE0015 ANNE  Annehem     Mid   Small 
         Fastigheter AB 221684      Fastigheter AB  Cap   Cap 
         ser. B                             
XSTO  BALCO  Balco Group AB  SE0010 BALCO  Balco Group AB  Mid   Small 
                 323998              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  BESQ  Besqab AB    SE0005 BESQ  Besqab AB    Mid   Small 
                 991411              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  BETS B Betsson AB ser. SE0020 BETS  Betsson AB    Mid   Large 
         B        845014              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  BETCO  Better      DK0060 BETCO  Better      Mid   Large 
         Collective A/S 952240      Collective A/S  Cap   Cap 
XSTO  BOOZT  Boozt AB     SE0009 BOOZT  Boozt AB     Large  Mid  
                 888738              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  BUFAB  Bufab AB     SE0005 BUFAB  Bufab AB     Large  Mid  
                 677135              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  BULTEN Bulten AB    SE0003 BULTEN Bulten AB    Mid   Small 
                 849223              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  BFG   Byggfakta Group SE0016 BFG   Byggfakta Group Large  Mid  
         Nordic HoldCo  798581      Nordic HoldCo  Cap   Cap 
         AB                AB              
XSTO  CAMX  Camurus AB    SE0007 CAMX  Camurus AB    Mid   Large 
                 692850              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  CINT  Cint Group AB  SE0015 CINT  Cint Group AB  Large  Mid  
                 483276              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  CS   CoinShares    JE00BL CS   CoinShares    Small  Mid  
         International  D8Y945      International  Cap   Cap 
         Ltd               Ltd              
XSTO  ELTEL  Eltel AB     SE0006 ELTEL  Eltel AB     Mid   Small 
                 509949              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  FING B Fingerprint   SE0008 FING  Fingerprint   Mid   Small 
         Cards AB ser.  374250      Cards AB     Cap   Cap 
         B                               
XSTO  HANZA  HANZA AB     SE0005 HANZA  HANZA AB     Small  Mid  
                 878543              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  HTRO  Hexatronic    SE0018 HTRO  Hexatronic    Large  Mid  
         Group AB    040677      Group AB     Cap   Cap 
XSTO  IRLAB  IRLAB      SE0012 IRLAB  IRLAB      Mid   Small 
     A    Therapeutics  675361      Therapeutics   Cap   Cap 
         AB ser. A            AB              
XSTO  K2A   K2A Knaust    SE0006 K2A   K2A Knaust    Mid   Small 
     PREF  &      852075      &      Cap   Cap 
         Andersson            Andersson           
         Fastigheter           Fastigheter AB        
         Pref                              
XSTO  K2A B  K2A Knaust    SE0010 K2A   K2A Knaust    Mid   Small 
         &      520254      &      Cap   Cap 
         Andersson            Andersson           
         Fastigheter B          Fastigheter AB        
XSTO  NETEL  Netel Holding  SE0016 NETEL  Netel Holding  Mid   Small 
         AB       798417      AB        Cap   Cap 
XSTO  NORB B Nordisk     SE0015 NORB  Nordisk     Mid   Small 
         Bergteknik AB  812128      Bergteknik AB  Cap   Cap 
         ser. B                             
XSTO  ORRON  Orrön Energy AB SE0000 ORRON  Orrön Energy AB Large  Mid  
                 825820              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  OVZON  Ovzon AB     SE0010 OVZON  Ovzon AB     Mid   Small 
                 948711              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  PLAZ B Platzer     SE0004 PLAZ  Platzer     Large  Mid  
         Fastigheter   977692      Fastigheter   Cap   Cap 
         Holding AB            Holding AB          
         ser. B                             
XSTO  SAS   SAS AB      SE0003 SAS   SAS AB      Mid   Small 
                 366871              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  SDIP  Sdiptech AB   SE0006 SDIP  Sdiptech AB   Large  Mid  
     PREF  Pref      758348              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  SDIP B Sdiptech AB   SE0003 SDIP  Sdiptech AB   Large  Mid  
         ser. B     756758              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  SIVE  Sivers      SE0003 SIVE  Sivers      Mid   Small 
         Semiconductors 917798      Semiconductors  Cap   Cap 
         AB                AB              
XSTO  SF   Stillfront    SE0015 SF   StillFront    Large  Mid  
         Group AB    346135      Group AB     Cap   Cap 
XSTO  SYNACT SynAct Pharma  SE0008 SYNACT SynAct Pharma  Mid   Small 
         AB       241491      AB        Cap   Cap 
XSTO  TOBII  Tobii AB     SE0002 TOBII  Tobii AB     Mid   Small 
                 591420              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  VPLAY  Viaplay Group  SE0012 VPLAY  Viaplay Group  Large  Mid  
     A    AB ser. A    324226      AB        Cap   Cap 
XSTO  VPLAY  Viaplay Group  SE0012 VPLAY  Viaplay Group  Large  Mid  
     B    AB ser. B    116390      AB        Cap   Cap 
XSTO  VOLO  Volati AB    SE0009 VOLO  Volati AB    Large  Mid  
                 143662              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  VOLO  Volati AB Pref  SE0009 VOLO  Volati AB    Large  Mid  
     PREF          143670              Cap   Cap 
XSTO  WBGR B Wästbygg     SE0014 WBGR  Wästbygg     Mid   Small 
         Gruppen AB   453874      Gruppen AB    Cap   Cap 
         ser. B                             
XSTO  XBRANE Xbrane      SE0007 XBRANE Xbrane      Mid   Small 
         Biopharma AB  789409      Biopharma AB   Cap   Cap 
                                        
XICE  SKEL  Skel       IS0000 SKEL  Skel       Small  Mid  
         fjárfestingafé 000503      fjárfestingafé  Cap   Cap 
        lag hf.             lag hf.            
XICE  ICESEA Iceland Seafood IS0000 ICESEA Iceland Seafood Mid   Small 
         International  026961      International  Cap   Cap 
         hf.               hf.              
                                        
XHEL  HKSAV  HKScan Oyj A  FI0009 HKS   HKScan Oyj    Mid   Small 
                 006308              Cap   Cap 
XHEL  TTALO  Terveystalo Plc FI4000 TTALO  Terveystalo Oyj Large  Mid  
                 252127              Cap   Cap 
XHEL  VERK  Verkkokauppa.co FI4000 VERK  Verkkokauppa.co Mid   Small 
        m Oyj      049812     m Oyj       Cap   Cap 
                                        
XCSE  AQP   Aquaporin A/S  DK0061 AQP   Aquaporin A/S  Mid   Small 
                 555109              Cap   Cap 
XCSE  BOOZT  Boozt AB     SE0009 BOOZT  Boozt AB     Large  Mid  
     DKK           888738              Cap   Cap 
XCSE  COLUM  Columbus A/S   DK0010 COLUM  Columbus A/S   Mid   Small 
                 268366              Cap   Cap 
XCSE  GABR  Gabriel Holding DK0060 GABR  Gabriel Holding Mid   Small 
         A/S       124691      A/S       Cap   Cap 
XCSE  HUSCO  HusCompagniet  DK0061 HUSCO  HusCompagniet  Mid   Small 
         A/S       412855      A/S       Cap   Cap 
XCSE  NTG   NTG Nordic    DK0061 NTG   NTG Nordic    Large  Mid  
         Transport    141215      Transport    Cap   Cap 
         Group A/S            Group A/S           
XCSE  SAS   SAS AB      SE0003 SAS   SAS AB      Mid   Small 
     DKK           366871              Cap   Cap 
XCSE  TCM   TCM Group A/S  DK0060 TCM   TCM Group A/S  Mid   Small 
                 915478              Cap   Cap 





The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 
 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a   
 market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro and the segment Small 
 Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 millon
 euro.                                     
                                        
The next market cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2025 based on 
 market value in November 2024.                         
                                        
For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global   
 Listing Services or Economic & Statistical Research, telephone + 46 8 405 
 60 00.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.