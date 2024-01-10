Offers Unparalleled Flexibility for Renewable Fuels, Hybrid and Electric Power in Leisure and Commercial Vessels

Combines Dual Power Propulsion and Smart Features Ranging from Eco Mode to Assisted Docking to Dynamic Positioning All Integrated Through an Intelligent Electronic Vessel Control System for a Premium On-Water Experience

Delivers up to 30% savings in fuel efficiency and emissions, enabled by the technology

Volvo Penta unveils its new IPS Professional Platform, the industry's most advanced technology and propulsion platform for superyachts and commercial marine vessels. The Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform builds on the company's proven Inboard Performance System (IPS) and Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) technology with unique enhancements for larger vessels. The company will showcase the new technology platform in a dedicated suite at The Wynn at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The IPS Professional Platform is the next evolution of Volvo Penta's fully integrated helm-to-propeller experience, designed to deliver unparalleled comfort, performance and sustainability for professional vessels and super yachts. The flexible platform enables a vessel to have up to eight power sources, and includes perfectly matched software, services and support, all integrated via the company's proprietary EVC technology. Highlights of the new platform include:

An intelligent dual power drive system Installed as a twin, triple or quad, the system enables each vessel to have four to eight power sources. The solution is prepared for a mix of power sources from combustion engines running on renewable fuels to fully electric or hybrid solutions, enabling unparalleled efficiency and providing the option to combine traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) with electric power sources a unique approach to efficiency for this class of vessel.

Installed as a twin, triple or quad, the system enables each vessel to have four to eight power sources. The solution is prepared for a mix of power sources from combustion engines running on renewable fuels to fully electric or hybrid solutions, enabling unparalleled efficiency and providing the option to combine traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) with electric power sources a unique approach to efficiency for this class of vessel. Intelligent technology features of the platform also include Volvo Penta Assisted Docking, Dynamic Positioning and a professional-level Glass Cockpit helm display on some models to ease manual operation and semi-automated features for every level of operator. Beyond the bridge, this system also offers remote diagnostics and improves maintenance.

of the platform also include Volvo Penta Assisted Docking, Dynamic Positioning and a professional-level Glass Cockpit helm display on some models to ease manual operation and semi-automated features for every level of operator. Beyond the bridge, this system also offers remote diagnostics and improves maintenance. Future-Proof Vessels The platform architecture can future-proof vessels through its versatile dual-power configuration. Vessels can be designed for the ultimate level of efficiency with today's ICE technology. Captains or technical engineers can then upgrade with hybrid and electric options in the near future without the need to redesign or scrap a vessel.

The platform architecture can future-proof vessels through its versatile dual-power configuration. Vessels can be designed for the ultimate level of efficiency with today's ICE technology. Captains or technical engineers can then upgrade with hybrid and electric options in the near future without the need to redesign or scrap a vessel. Smart power sources All Volvo Penta ICE engines can run on renewable diesel or bio-diesel today, enabling the path to sustainability to start immediately, even before fully electric power sources are ready for deployment.

All Volvo Penta ICE engines can run on renewable diesel or bio-diesel today, enabling the path to sustainability to start immediately, even before fully electric power sources are ready for deployment. Getting eco smart - A new smart Eco Mode feature that automatically starts/stops individual engines based on the power needed for a given situation, optimizing fuel consumption and engine running hours. In addition to increasing the benefit of Volvo Penta IPS at lower speeds and reducing fuel consumption across the majority of the drive cycle, Eco Mode is visible through an interface at the helm. This makes it is easy for the captain or operator to monitor.

- A new smart Eco Mode feature that automatically starts/stops individual engines based on the power needed for a given situation, optimizing fuel consumption and engine running hours. In addition to increasing the benefit of Volvo Penta IPS at lower speeds and reducing fuel consumption across the majority of the drive cycle, Eco Mode is visible through an interface at the helm. This makes it is easy for the captain or operator to monitor. New levels of efficiency - Together the Volvo Penta IPS driveline and Eco Mode ensure new levels of efficiency never seen in the industry they complement each other.

- Together the Volvo Penta IPS driveline and Eco Mode ensure new levels of efficiency never seen in the industry they complement each other. Commitment to sustainability - Volvo Penta has been committed to sustainability and decarbonization. With the complete system, users will experience up to 30% total fuel savings and emissions.

A New Approach to Power

Commercially available in 2025, the Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform was developed with ease of operation, versatility, and efficiency in mind. The first of its kind, the platform includes an innovative new concept in marine propulsion design built on the industry-leading Volvo Penta IPS system and developed for use with dual power inputs. This new design unlocks a range of possibilities for managing the power to the water in the most efficient way by enabling different combinations of power sources to be connected to one energy efficient drive. Depending on mission parameters, power combinations could include:

Traditional ICE power sources, including renewable fuels such as HVO or Renewable Diesel

A hybrid of ICE and electric power sources

Fully electric power sources

Additionally, Volvo Penta's dual power input design is supported by a smart Eco Mode feature that will automatically manage and optimize the use of power based on real-time needs during operation. Eco Mode optimizes fuel consumption and engine running hours. Approximately 50% of the time, half of the power sources will be on standby. This gives the potential to operate a vessel with unrivaled new levels of efficiency and leads to extended service and maintenance intervals.

Designed Around You

The Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform is designed to deliver a seamless and intuitive experience, making operations easier, safer and more enjoyable for even the most seasoned professional. Intelligent features like Volvo Penta Assisted Docking, Dynamic Positioning and Volvo Penta's professional-level Glass Cockpit helm display, make manual operation easier. The system's innovative new design and dual power inputs unlock a range of possibilities for managing the power to the water in the most efficient way possible, increasing confidence and trust for every level of operator. Beyond the bridge, advanced connectivity enables predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics and remote monitoring, all contributing to premium level support and increased uptime.

"Our aim has long been the relentless pursuit of innovation. We are absolutely focused on delivering sustainable solutions that create an exceptional experience for our customers. Building on the success of the legendary Volvo Penta IPS system, this new Professional Platform will also provide new options for energy efficiency and aid in efforts to achieve decarbonization at sea in marine industries," said Johan Inden, president of Volvo Penta Marine. "We see this as a major step towards decarbonization in superyachts and commercial vessels between 25-55 meters."

A History of Innovation and Trust

The complete Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform is designed, developed, verified and serviced by one company ensuring an optimized experience throughout the complete lifecycle of the vessel. Volvo Penta's EVC is available across the full range of Volvo Penta-powered vessels and offers a seamless on-water experience across a variety of marine applications. Backed by its worldwide authorized service network, Volvo Penta will offer global parts availability and 24/7 customer support delivering peace of mind out on the water and beyond.

