Bending Spoons announces today that it has agreed to acquire the assets of IAC mobile software subsidiary Mosaic Group for an undisclosed sum, subject to closing conditions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bending Spoons will acquire Mosaic Group's assets, including its digital product suite that contains popular mobile apps such as Clime, Robokiller, and iTranslate, as well as its intellectual property.

Bending Spoons CEO, Luca Ferrari, said, "We're looking forward to welcoming the Mosaic app collection into the Bending Spoons portfolio, and are committed to making sure the products continue to be successful for years to come."

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons was founded in 2013 and is based in Milan, Italy. The company has served over half a billion people across the globe through its suite of digital technology products, including Evernote, Remini, and Splice. Its products are currently used by more than 100 million people each month.

About Mosaic Group

Mosaic Group's portfolio of 40+ mobile apps spans fitness, lifestyle, entertainment, and utility categories and includes popular titles like RoboKiller, iTranslate, and NOAA Weather Radar Live: Clime. Its products have been downloaded more than 1 billion times.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith, and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

