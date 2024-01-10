LED lighting innovator awarded at International Cannabis Awards during MJBizCon, the world's leading cannabis industry conference

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced today it was named 2023's "Lighting Company of the Year" at the inaugural EMJAYS International Cannabis Awards.

The EMJAYS is a collaboration between award-winning event producers Farechild Events and MJBizCon, the cannabis industry's largest trade show and media entity. The program recognizes leaders across the cannabis industry, including financial services organizations, branding and marketing firms, technology providers and others.

"It is an honor to receive the first-ever EMJAYS award for 'Lighting Company of the Year,'" said Michiel van Dam, CEO of Fluence. "Our success is only made possible by the hundreds of incredible growers we've worked with throughout our history. We are committed to helping cultivators boost plant quality, drive increased yields and meet their cultivation goals-to ensure they can not only grow smarter but thrive."

Fluence's award comes after Cannabis Business Times released its eighth-annual "State of the Cannabis Lighting Market" report, which found that at least 70% of commercial growers use LEDs across propagation, vegetation and flowering. Over 60% of surveyed growers also achieved yields of more than 50 grams per square foot of canopy under LED fixtures.

Finalists and winners were recognized during MJBizCon on Nov. 30, 2023, at the Pearl Concert Theater in the Palms Hotel Casino Las Vegas. A full list of winners can be found here.

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world's top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Fluence operates as a business unit within Signify's Professional Business. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence-led.com.

About The EMJAYS

The EMJAYS, a first-of-its-kind award show in partnership with MJBizCon, is dedicated to recognizing leaders and innovators in over 20 ancillary business categories within the cannabis industry. Set against the backdrop of the Pearl Theater's state-of-the-art facilities, the event featured a red carpet entry, celebrity presenters, live music performances, and an afterparty, embodying a "Classic Vegas Show with a Psychedelic Twist."

Presented by Advanced Vapor Devices (AVD), The Emjays International Cannabis Awards, is a first-of-its-kind award show recognizing businesses and individuals who are leaders and innovators in 20+ ancillary specific business categories. Official sponsors for The Emjays Cannabis Awards include Cookies, AE Global, STM Canna, Green Rebates, and Advanced Nutrients among others. These dynamic companies join The Emjays' media partners which include Chapter 2 PR, Benzinga, Cannabis Tech Today, Cannabis Now, Cronic Lifestyle Magazine, HoneySuckle Magazine, and Sensi Magazine.

