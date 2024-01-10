Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company"), a South-African based developer and producer, is pleased to announce its participation in the following industry and investor conferences.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town

Date: February 5-6, 2024

Location: The Welgemeend, 2 Welgemeend St., Gardens, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa

PDAC 2024

Date: March 3-6, 2024

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Booth No.: 2345

Eastplats senior management team will be attending both events. For more information on these conferences, visit https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-cape-town/ or https://www.pdac.ca/.

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of platinum group metal ("PGM") and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western and eastern limb (Crocodile River Mine) and eastern limb (Kennedy's Vale/Spitzkop, Mareesburg) of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include re-mining and processing its tailings resource to produce PGM and chrome concentrates from the Barplats Zandfontein tailings dam.

