Realcomp Announces Alliance with CubiCasa

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Realcomp II Ltd. (Realcomp), a premier Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Michigan, announced today it is now offering CubiCasa free to subscribers through an alliance with the technology provider.

CubiCasa is a revolutionary mobile app that produces detailed 2D and 3D floor plans for properties from a simple five-minute scan of a home. The app requires no training or extra equipment and is compatible with virtually any smartphone or tablet - IOS and Android.

"This amazing mobile tech is now being utilized around the world and we are pleased to bring it to our MLS subscribers," said Karen Kage. "Floor plans truly help home buyers to visualize how a home will fit their needs, at a glance, like no other digital asset."

According to the annual NAR Homebuyers and Sellers Survey, consumers consistently rank floor plans as their most desired listing content after standard photos and property data.

"Home shoppers across the U.S. are consistently calling for floor plans to be included on more property listings," said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. "By working alongside Realcomp and its MLS Subscribing Brokers, Agents, and Appraisers, we're able to fill the void by producing more floor plans and thus providing more property data on homes across the country. We're thrilled to be delivering our digital floor plans to properties throughout the state of Michigan through our agreement with Realcomp."

Realcomp MLS Subscribers can get started by logging into Realcomp's dashboard and choosing the CubiCasa icon:

When you create an account with CubiCasa, you must affiliate that account to the Realcomp MLS using a simple dropdown menu. This will ensure you receive the 20% discount program on any upgrades that are purchased.

If you already have a CubiCasa account, you can affiliate it to the Realcomp MLS through your CubiCasa profile settings.

Realcomp subscribers also receive access to CubiCasa's directory of real estate photographers: ( https://www.cubi.casa/photographers-search/ ). CubiCasa can also be used by any photographer you already work with.

About Realcomp II Ltd.

Based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Realcomp II Ltd. proudly celebrates three decades as a pioneer in delivering trustworthy real estate data, cutting-edge software solutions, and unparalleled customer service that empower real estate professionals to thrive in their businesses. Begin your journey towards real estate success at Realcomp.MoveinMichigan.com by clicking on "Join Today".

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

